Ligonier Township’s planning commission faced a full agenda of subdivision plans during its last scheduled meeting for the year.
The commission on Thursday recommended approval of six separate subdivisions, including a long-desired plan to increase water pressure for residents with public water and sewer access near Clark Hollow Road.
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) seeks to construct new water storage tanks on land owned by Idlewild and SoakZone’s parent company across the highway from the amusement park.
The installation is part of a larger water system improvement project that the municipal authority is undertaking, according to engineer Jake Bolby of The EADS Group.
The LTMA’s minor subdivision plan separates a nearly 1.2-acre plot for the water storage and includes an easement for an access road from Clark Hollow Road near the intersection with Route 30.
The plan includes one storage tank with space for a potential second tank plus electronic support equipment. The 33-foot-tall container would not be visible from the road.
The present access road for an existing Cingular Wireless telecommunications antenna on the property would be extended to the water tank area.
The site is carved out of the nearly 500 acres owned by Festival Fun Parks, whose U.S.-based subsidiary Palace Entertainment operates Idlewild and SoakZone.
Bolby said the subdivision would not disturb any sensitive habitats or historic areas.
Ligonier Township and the LTMA have discussed this infrastructure project for several years, according to township manager Terry Carcella, believing it will not only benefit nearby LTMA customers and Idlewild, but also future development along the Route 30 corridor.
Dean and Lureen Nelson want to subdivide two lots from their Route 259 property — a more than 11-acre non-buildable tract for agricultural purposes, and a nearly 52-acre tract with an existing house, barn, garage and septic system.
Ross Surveying of Laughlintown drafted the plan, which further divides a parcel the Nelsons separated from their overall property in 2019.
The subdivision incorporates the minimum 50-acres lot size needed for an existing natural gas well pad on the larger of the tracts — the only unconventional gas well in Ligonier Township — with an underground pipeline that extends toward Fairfield Township.
The gas well parcel does not meet the minimum setbacks under the township’s zoning ordinance, but it is grandfathered into the current laws as non-conforming.
Paul Gerome and Margaret Vessey own about 13.5 acres along Route 271 and want to separate 1.5 acres from the remaining meadow and forested property, according to the subdivision plan from Young & Associates of Indiana.
The design is to maintain the home on the 1.5-acre lot — the minimum lot size for the agricultural zoning district — and sell the remainder. Survey manager Carson Houser said neighbor Stephen Robinson is considering attaching the resulting separate lot of record to his own property.
Matthew and Cathy Strano submitted a side-lot addition plan that transfers 0.7 undeveloped acres from their Laurel Drive home to neighbors Mark and Kelly Lynch, of Hillside Drive. The Lynches want to increase the privacy buffer between the two properties. Benchmark Engineering, another Laughlintown-based firm, plotted the survey.
Another Benchmark Engineering plan quintuples one of Susan Utech’s properties along Darlington Road, adding more than four acres to an odd-shaped parcel less than one acre in size.
The side lot addition comes from one of Utech’s adjacent properties; she is reconfiguring the land she owns in the area to establish homesteads for her children, as township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma explained prior to the meeting.
Ross Surveying also presented a subdivision plan for Lucas Boyd and Alyssa Brunatti that creates two lots — one more than 10 acres and the second nearly 3 acres — out of the over 13 acres they own at the intersection of Mountain Road and Thomas Road.
The larger tract contains a cemetery that the couple seeks to preserve, according to surveyor Joe Davis. He could not give their specific plans for the two parcels but confirmed they would be buildable residential lots.
Local historian and township resident William Iscrupe identified the small family graveyard as the Kimmel Cemetery. Iscrupe is the author of “Ligonier Valley Cemeteries (Volume One: Ligonier Borough and Township),” published in 1976 by Southwest Pennsylvania Genealogical Services.
The planning commission also recommended for approval a sewage planning module that goes along with the Boyd-Brunatti subdivision plan.
Nieusma and Carcella verified that all six plans presented Thursday meet the township’s zoning and subdivision and land development ordinances. The subdivisions will go to the township’s board of supervisors for final approval on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.