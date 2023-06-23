Ligonier Township Complex

The Ligonier Township Planning Commission is making headway with an updated zoning ordinance, although it’s not yet ready to recommend a final draft. Planning commission Chairwoman Barbara Nalle on Thursday summarized the board’s progress during two non-public workshops, including one held just prior to its regular meeting that night.

“We’re making a lot of progress on the updates, we’re addressing quite a few items that are not in the current zoning ordinance that we have to address so that we’re not sitting here without something to protect us as a community,” Nalle said.

