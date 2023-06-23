The Ligonier Township Planning Commission is making headway with an updated zoning ordinance, although it’s not yet ready to recommend a final draft. Planning commission Chairwoman Barbara Nalle on Thursday summarized the board’s progress during two non-public workshops, including one held just prior to its regular meeting that night.
“We’re making a lot of progress on the updates, we’re addressing quite a few items that are not in the current zoning ordinance that we have to address so that we’re not sitting here without something to protect us as a community,” Nalle said.
“We’re taking our time on this because this is something very important to the township,” she said.
Tasked by the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors to review and recommend changes to the 2015 zoning ordinance, the planning commission has spent its work sessions discussing items that have come into view since the ordinance was passed, from tiny houses, short-term Airbnb rentals, and casinos to solar farms, medical marijuana dispensaries and retreat centers.
The latter – retreat centers – has been in the spotlight over the past few months as a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit has requested zoning changes that would allow them to open one in Ligonier Township.
The Pittsburgh Retreat (TPR) wants to operate a faith-based retreat facility at the 133-acre Hidden Meadow Farm, located on a private lane off of Austraw Road. The organization has a pending sales agreement to purchase the property from former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife Kendi.
However, TPR’s vision does not comply with Ligonier Township’s existing zoning ordinance, which does not define a “retreat center” or include it as a permitted, conditional or special exception use in any zoning district, including agricultural (A-1), where Hidden Meadow Farm is located. The organization has asked the township to consider adding a retreat center definition.
The planning commission at its May 25 meeting heard feedback from nearly a dozen residents against the proposed retreat center. Concerns ranged from sewer and water capacity to traffic and noise.
The 10 citizens who attended Thursday’s meeting yielded their public comment time to Deborah Messer of Jinks Trail, whose property overlooks Hidden Meadow Farm.
Messer’s main concern is that TPR is misrepresenting itself in the retreat center definition it submitted to the township and its proposed Ligonier facility, as the mission statement on its website suggests an addiction recovery center.
“It’s just hard to believe that they could come in and propose this when you look at their mission statement. I’m in shock. And I have spent a lot of time to try to stop it or make it appropriately so with the rules,” Messer said.
She gave the planning commission her research on the nonprofit organization and how other Pennsylvania municipalities are defining and regulating retreat and recovery centers, as well as their conditional use processes, as she urged the township to consider strengthening its conditional use requirements.
TPR representatives, including steering committee member Dr. Karen Plavan and attorney Frank Kosir, have spoken during past planning commission meetings about the proposed retreat center, but the organization has not submitted a conditional use application to the township.
“They came just to throw out what they think they might do, but there was nothing official. We have no formal request from them,” Nalle said.
“Our intent is to maintain the health and welfare of this community. And we’re on the same side. We’re not going to do anything because somebody comes in and tries to browbeat us into something, we’re not going to do that,” she assured Messer.
Nalle also reminded the public that a retreat center use is only one part of Ligonier Township’s comprehensive zoning ordinance update and that the planning commission has no power or authority, only the ability to recommend.
“This is a long process. We’re not doing this just to address one issue. We have a whole lot of items to cover. And again, the public hearing, if it makes it to the public hearing, will be your opportunity to voice any concerns on all the issues that we’re addressing. Again, we’re not just doing one issue, we’re trying to cover things to bring our zoning ordinance up to date,” she said.
Once the planning commission recommends a final draft of the proposed zoning ordinance changes to the supervisors, the board can further revise the document and vote whether to present the ordinance at a public hearing, where residents can voice their opinions before the supervisors consider approving it.
In the meantime, the planning commission is listening to the comments it received from Messer and other residents specifically on the retreat center issue as it continues its zoning ordinance workshops.
“Your input, your correspondence, and your research are proving very valuable to us in our research to make decisions on behalf of the township,” planning commission member Chris Hefner said.
Nalle also acknowledged the audience turnout from those concerned about the retreat center and zoning ordinance, and encouraged more residents to participate in public meetings.
“We’re all neighbors. We live in the township, and we’re all neighbors. And we have the same goals in mind. Just come to the meetings and listen and see what we do. Every meeting, not just when you have one item that’s of particular interest. I would like to see a crowd out here at every meeting to hear and listen to all we do,” Nalle said.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
