As one step in their progress toward restoring the historic Ligonier Beach, Ligonier Township officials want to find an appropriate project at the site that would qualify for the next round of state parks and recreation funding.
Township finance officer Bethany Caldwell during the supervisors’ meeting Tuesday asked the board for direction on a pending application for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant due April 6.
The plan would be to use an unallocated $53,000 in the township’s Ligonier Beach Park fund as the township’s match for a grant to be awarded in November for a 2023 project.
But what project? Ligonier Township has yet to finalize a master site plan for the shuttered swimming pool and restaurant on Route 30, which the recreation board plans to work on during a workshop next week, according to Caldwell.
“At this point, it’s so dynamic, I’m not sure which direction to go because we need a master site plan, we need to get commitment letters matching the grant, we have to send a letter into the county and next meeting we would want to put in a resolution,” Caldwell said.
Chairman Dan Resenic mentioned improving Ligonier Beach’s entrance and exit, which would not comply with current PennDOT standards for a highway occupancy permit.
However, Caldwell’s DCNR contact told her that concept “needs to be part of a bigger package that provides recreational benefit to the community.”
“So I guess we have to try and find as small a big package as we can so that they would accept because we know we’re not anywhere close to making a decision on the entire property,” Resenic said, suggesting he would meet with Caldwell, other supervisors and recreation board members to come up with an idea to present to the DCNR.
The Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) citizens group wants to build a working relationship with Ligonier Township officials to help shape that decision, according to a representative who spoke at the meeting.
“There are few opportunities when citizens can work closely with elected officials and make a transformative difference. Revitalizing Ligonier Beach is one of those rare opportunities,” FOLB board member Janell Emery said.
FOLB, now a registered a 501©3 nonprofit organization, formed to pursue the restoration of Ligonier Beach into a year-round outdoor destination centered around aquatic recreation. The group has proposed converting the historic 1.3-million-gallon concrete pool into a natural swimming pool.
However, the supervisors voted 3-2 at their Feb. 8 meeting to authorize the recreation board to develop a final master plan for Ligonier Beach Park that does not include a swimming pool.
Emery also asked the supervisors to reconsider their decision to remove the pool from the redevelopment and consider meeting with FOLB to discuss Ligonier Beach’s future.
“As one of the nation’s largest swimming pools, and near other Laurel Highlands attractions, the revitalization of this historical landmark provides a bold vision for the future of the valley and has the potential to attract thousands each year,” Emery said.
“As a nonprofit, we are committed to helping raise the funds for the project. Our design will be environmentally sensitive, building green and clean and promoting a healthy watershed. Together, working alongside you, we can create an area that encourages physical activity and healthful living opportunities for all populations for generations to come,” she added.
Resenic said he would contact Emery next week to set up a meeting. He also noted that the township received “numerous letters in support of Ligonier Beach” as well as some in opposition that the board would review.
The township received 18 letters of support for the swimming pool — 15 of which were from locals — and two from those against the pool citing flooding concerns and availability of the pools at Idlewild & SoakZone and the Ligonier Valley YMCA, according to Caldwell.
“As far as the pool goes, I mean, we’re moving on, but as far as I know the pool’s going to be there. We’re not tearing it out. We’re not planning on putting any tax dollars into it. If people can come up with a plan, I guess I’m all ears. But we need money, we need insurance, we need a long-term plan,” Supervisor Scott Matson said.
The rest of the $116,502 in the Ligonier Beach Park fund is already committed to other matching DCNR grants: $42,000 for Phase Two accessibility work including parking lot improvements, walking trail access to the Loyalhanna Creek and a new ADA-accessible restroom facility; and another $21,000 toward updating the decade-old Ligonier Valley Trail strategic plan.
The fund comprises the remaining money from a $250,000 grant the township received from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation in 2019 toward acquiring Ligonier Beach.
Another resident brought up Ligonier Beach when voicing concerns during public comment about the board’s transparency in decision-making, as its vote to eliminate the pool last month was not an action item listed on that meeting’s agenda.
“A vote was taken without any notice to the public that this important decision that would affect the future, face and fabric of Ligonier Township would be occurring,” Annie Cassler Stewart said.
She was concerned the supervisors’ decision about a proposed Dollar General near Mill Creek along Route 271 in Waterford would be made in the same light.
Stewart encouraged the public to read the community development objectives listed in Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance, which include preserving sensitive environmental features, promoting businesses that generate jobs, and preventing unsafe construction in floodplain areas.
“These are the guiding principles for all the decisions made here about what this township is going to be and what it’s going to look like. And you, the supervisors are responsible for perpetuating the wonderful things that made Ligonier different than any of the other surrounding cookie-cutter communities. It’s what keeps this community thriving economically and growing in a positive direction,” Stewart said.
A representative from GBT Realty, Dollar General’s real estate division, presented a preliminary land development plan for the proposed store to the planning commission at its Feb. 10 meeting where Stewart questioned the store’s potential impact on the surrounding community.
GBT Realty has since resubmitted an updated plan to the township, which has been reviewed by The EADS Group, according to civil engineer Jake Bolby, and will go back to the planning commission for consideration.
The planning commission on Feb. 22 held a workshop to discuss the preliminary Dollar General plan which was not open to the public or press.
“My opinion is any meeting that occurs in this building which has township business needs to be open to the public. And so, going forward I don’t ever want to see a meeting canceled only because it’s a work session with the statement that it’s not open to the public. They’re all open to the public.” Resenic said.
In other business, two Ligonier Valley police officers will receive crisis intervention team training (CIT) to better equip them to handle incidents involving mental health issues.
Southwest Behavioral Care Inc. will cover $1,000 per officer for the 40-hour training to be held at St. Vincent College, according to Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger.
The goal is to have the entire police force CIT-certified. Some officers have already completed the training.
Berger also announced that after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Ligonier Valley will host its second annual National Night Out, a community-building initiative that fosters partnerships between residents and their local police departments.
Ligonier’s 2019 event attracted around 500 people and earned a First-Time Participant category award from the National Night Out organization.
Berger also reminded the public to be aware of fraud campaigns targeting elderly residents and scamming them out of excessive amounts of cash.
According to the district attorney’s office, since 2019, Westmoreland County residents have lost more than $1 million through these schemes, Berger said.
He said the Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD) plans to work with local financial institutions to help prevent these incidents as bank tellers are the first line of defense when an older citizen requests an unusually large cash withdrawal.
Township resident Richard Spiroff expressed his gratitude to the LVPD and emergency personnel for responding to a recent carbon monoxide poisoning accident at his Charlotte Drive home that sent him to a Pittsburgh hospital for four days.
“I have never seen in a local town go from, you know you’re in trouble to you know you’re in good hands and that’s exactly what happened,” Spiroff said.
Resenic commended Assistant Police Chief Mike Matrunics for his efforts in the rescue. Both he and Sgt. James Friscarella were also treated for ill effects from the carbon monoxide.
“You need to be recognized for your heroism and the job you do for this township every day. Thanks, it’s much appreciated,” Resenic said.
In other business, the supervisors opened five bids for material for the township’s summer tar and chip work that will cover more than 30 roads of varying widths spanning roughly 25 miles.
The proposals included 221,000 square yards of bituminous seal coat plus traffic control. The lowest bid came from Russell Standard at $323,660, and the highest bid from Ligonier Construction Co. at $777,777. Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. offered $477,810, with Youngblood Paving Inc. at $484,900 and Quaker Sales Corp. at $351,471.
Public works director Russ Morgan said the department budgeted about $380,000 for seal coating this year. The EADS Group will review the proposals before the supervisors vote to award the contract.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna thanked Ligonier Township’s administrative staff for working together and filling in gaps while the municipality searches for a new manager.
The personnel committee is currently screening applications for the position left open after the supervisors voted last month not to renew former manager Terry Carcella’s contract.
The supervisors also expect to soon review a quote for a new employee health insurance plan.
Verna said that a preliminary quote from Mockenhaupt Benefits Group saw “pretty significant savings” compared to the township’s current plan with Teamsters, which covers township, LVPD and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority employees.
The board also authorized access to PennDOT’s new electronic system for zoning and code enforcement officer Jim Nieusma and EADS engineer Ben Faas that will allow them to see the agency’s pending permit approvals in Ligonier Township.
The board also voted 4-0 to both pay the real estate taxes for two small properties near Wilpen the township acquired about a year ago and subsequently file the appropriate tax-exemption applications for the land. Supervisor John Beaufort was absent.
Too small to be developed into anything, the parcels were donated to the municipality by the Ridilla family. The land was separated from the main properties when a road was added, Nieusma explained after the meeting.
The tax bill for both properties was $25.98.
Ligonier Township also plans to host a spring Dumpster Days recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at the township municipal complex on Route 711 North.
More details about fees and accepted materials will be announced on the township’s website and social media outlets but, as in previous years, the event is only open to Ligonier Township residents, who will be asked to schedule a drop-off appointment for their recyclable items.
The supervisors are scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. work session on Tuesday, March 22.
