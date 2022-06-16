Ligonier Township officials hope to decide on Ligonier Beach revitalization soon

Ligonier Township officials plan to determine the direction that the future Ligonier Beach redevelopment will take by the end of this month.
Vice chairman John Beaufort, who led Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, called for his peers to decide on the Ligonier Beach master plan concept at their next session, which is scheduled for June 28.
The supervisors will consider a proposal from the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) nonprofit citizens group that would repair and upgrade the existing concrete swimming pool at the eight-acre site along Route 30 as the centerpiece of a reinvigorated recreation destination for the Ligonier Valley and surrounding Laurel Highlands region.
The concept plan was developed with input from the Ligonier Township Recreation Board (LTRB), the supervisors and FOLB.
FOLB presented the board with its business plan for the sustainable operation of a community swimming pool, which included management scenarios and proposed operating budgets, a marketing analysis, engineering reports, and examples of similar municipal pool and park projects successfully completed across the commonwealth with financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
“No other asset proposed at this site has the ability to benefit the Valley’s economy more than the current concept plan with the inclusion of the swimming pool. And I cannot emphasize enough that we are not here tonight because of nostalgia; we’re here tonight because we believe there’s an opportunity for the future of Ligonier Township and its residents,” FOLB president Melissa Eller said.
While FOLB’s business plan is mainly limited to the operation of the swimming pool, it also mentions other revenue opportunities and the ability for the township to add other amenities to the site.
A sketch of the proposed future Ligonier Beach Park included in the business plan shows tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts, an ice skating area, a restaurant and event center, pavilions and picnic grounds, an education center and a bathhouse all surrounding the centralized pool.
Eller said the LTRB provided a list of more than 40 possible uses of and activities at the site, including but not limited to car shows, shuttle service to other area attractions, flea market space, and a retired flag fire pit as proposed by local Boy Scouts.
Ligonier Township could choose to operate a swimming pool through a municipal authority or a long-term lease with FOLB, either of which could engage a third party pool management company such as USA Pools of Pennsylvania.
FOLB developed projected budgets under these two scenarios after consulting with several local and regional swimming pools, plus Larry Stormer, who runs several YMCA pools. Either breaking even or showing a small deficit, the budgets include income from memberships, admissions, swim lessons, parties, concessions, special events and vendor rentals, while expenses include management and lifeguard costs, liability insurance, chemicals and supplies, water testing, security, utilities, maintenance and a future repairs fund.
FOLB and Ligonier Township officials in May and June met with engineers from Aquatic Facility Design Inc. and Integrated Aquatics to review the condition of the swimming pool. While FOLB is awaiting a general summary from the latter, neither firm could provide factual information without an actual feasibility study.
“Essentially they both said the same thing: it would take patience and money, but anything can be done depending on the vision you have for the swimming pool,” Eller said.
If the supervisors are on board with FOLB’s vision, the next step would be commissioning a feasibility study following DCNR requirements to determine the cost of rehabilitating the pool and the appropriate design.
FOLB would be willing to fundraise half the cost of the study, estimated between $80,000-90,000, Eller said.
“It’s going to require vision, patience and perseverance. We know this isn’t an easy decision for the board to make and it’s also a scary one as I know there’s financial impact. You don’t want to burden the taxpayers with debt. But we see there’s lots of funding opportunities and I hope you’ll see that from the list of DCNR grants from 2021. But not investigating the possibilities of what we could do with this property working together would be a disservice to everyone and future generations. The impact economically could be huge for the Valley and for the future,” Eller said.
The Ligonier Beach business plan includes more than 30 pages listing all of the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants that were awarded for municipal, state and regional projects across Pennsylvania in 2021.
FOLB treasurer Debbie Nicely pointed out that the Ligonier Beach project would be a way to funnel local residents’ state and federal withholding taxes that trickle into the DCNR and the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget toward a project in their own community.
“All of us are paying money into this and we have an opportunity here to get some of that money for our town, to benefit us, versus those dollars going to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and Erie and all around the state. So we really have an opportunity with this project to look at using that money here, what we all pay into, and how it can benefit our local economy,” Nicely said.
FOLB believes that the inclusion of a swimming pool at Ligonier Beach not only aligns with the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan and the Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan for 2020-2024, but also matches with four priorities for outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania: health and wellness, recreation for all, sustainable systems and economic development.
The group received 345 responses from to an online survey it conducted based on Peters Township’s professional marketing analysis of its pool that Eller said generated a very positive response to an outdoor community swimming pool. More than 80% of respondents said they found it very valuable to have a pool and were interested in one being a part of the Ligonier Beach development.
Additionally, FOLB received letters of support from The Eastwood Inn and Getaway Café, Dynamic Paddlers, Inc., Surf’s Up Adventures, the Autism Society of Westmoreland County, and GO Laurel Highlands.
Eller said FOLB has also been approached with numerous ideas for programming and partnerships with area businesses and organizations, making it a potential learning hub for aquatic sports and beyond.
Beaufort thanked FOLB for the information it presented, which the supervisors will now review.
“I think they’ve done what we asked them to do as far as the steps going forward. Again I think it’s something that the supervisors need to really finalize.” Beaufort said.
“I think at the next meeting after reviewing all this stuff, we need to make a formal vote whether to do it or not.”
Ligonier Township acquired Ligonier Beach in late 2019 with grants from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and the DNCR intending to revitalize the site, which has sat dormant since the historic swimming pool and restaurant closed after the 2017 season. Since then, officials have struggled to commit to a concept plan for the beach, with or without its swimming pool.
Over the past two months, the Ligonier Beach revitalization project seemed to lose some momentum it gained during an interactive public workshop held in April.
Based on discussions during that session, the supervisors had planned to vote on a final master plan for Ligonier Beach Park at their April 26 meeting, one that the supervisors, the Ligonier Township Recreation Board and FOLB all agreed with.
The board’s May 24 meeting was the deadline for additional homework assigned to FOLB and township officials, including developing a realistic business plan and soliciting letters of support from local organizations interested in hosting recreational programs, gathering information from applicable regulatory agencies and scheduling free consultations with swimming pool feasibility experts.
However, that meeting was canceled as three supervisors could not attend.
The original plan for Tuesday’s meeting was for the supervisors to then vote whether to move forward with a formal feasibility study and determine who or what would fund it.
For now, while township officials move closer to finalizing the overall plan for Ligonier Beach, the site will remain closed to the public.
In response to an inquiry about allowing parking at Ligonier Beach for fishing access to the Loyalhanna Creek, the supervisors voted unanimously to keep the property closed at this time, consistent with the board’s prior discussions of safety and security at the site.
