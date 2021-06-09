Ligonier Township officials have accepted a proposal to conduct an operations study of the township under a state program helping Pennsylvania municipalities assess their economic and managerial health and implement needed improvements.
Grass Root Solutions of Pittsburgh will produce a report on Ligonier Township for the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP), which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to award Grass Root Solutions the $39,725 bid, which includes an estimated 325 hours of staff time. Supervisor Paul Knupp abstained as he could not attend interviews with the two candidate firms — the other was the Pennsylvania Economy League, based in Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre.
Grass Root Solution’s proposal includes five steps: a financial condition assessment; a financial trend analysis; a management operational review encompassing all departments, from government and police to public works and land use; a multi-year plan strategy, and a multi-year plan implementation.
Ligonier Township has qualified for a 50% funding match for the study from the DCED.
“What this contract is for is to actually study the township financially, business-wise, see where we’re going with our plan now and try to project five years from now, what we’re going to do, what we’re capable of doing,” chairman John Beaufort said.
Construction to replace 2,300 feet of an antiquated private water line along High Acres and Charlotte drives in Ligonier Township is expected to start in June, township manager Terry Carcella announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
The High Acres Homeowners Association (HOA) and the township partnered with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) to pursue funding through the Commonwealth Financial Authority’s Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program.
The grant will cover about 85% of the original estimated project cost of $355,800, with the HOA responsible for the other 15%. MAWC last month awarded the contract to W Construction Corporation, of Jeannette.
MAWC will assume ownership and maintenance of the line going forward.
The water line was built in 1959 but not according to the township’s specifications, resulting in repeated breaks and costly repairs that the 19 homeowners served by the line have had to cover out-of-pocket.
“That is one project that we did have a problem, the public had a problem, they brought it to the township and the township staff, and we were able to solve it. Can’t solve them all, but that’s one that really turned out very nice,” Beaufort said.
Community development staff are working with the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ligonier Borough to update a map of Ligonier Township for its bicentennial in 2022. The booklet will encompass the six villages in Ligonier Township as well the borough, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Nieusma also provided the board with an example of how Ligonier Borough has codified its ordinances, as Ligonier Township is considering doing the same. The $10,500 project could be on the township’s wish list for its expected federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The supervisors plan to review three bids received for upgrading the video surveillance system at the township’s municipal complex on Route 711 North. Advent Communications, Banner Protection Services and Secure Technical Solutions all submitted proposals.
Advent Communications is the township’s vendor for the keyless entry system at the municipal building, which just underwent a security audit. The company recently upgraded the system at no cost to the township, finance officer Bethany Caldwell said.
The board also voted 3-2 to approve a one-year contract for EZ Texting, a text message-based public notification system that will replace the township’s underused Savvy Citizen application.
The user-friendly service would allow residents to have two-way conversations with township staff and police through text messages sent to the township’s computer database, according to Carcella.
Beaufort and supervisor Stephanie Verna voted against the platform, which will cost around $820 for the year.
“We have a website, we have telephones, we have a newspaper. Texting is great when I’m chit-chatting with somebody to say, ‘hey get me a cup of coffee, I’m going to be five minutes late.’ I have a concern that it’s another channel where there’s misinformation or miscommunication,” Verna said.
Ligonier Township has received feedback from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on its proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan that proposes three wastewater treatment options for a sewer line extension along the Route 711 North corridor encompassing the Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove communities.
Engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group said he was trying to arrange a meeting with the DEP and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority for clarification on some of the comments.
After four weeks, EADS is ahead of schedule with its stormwater controls inventory in the township, Faas reported. He plans to have a status report for the supervisors in July.
Officials are also exploring options for addressing speeding traffic on Jinx Trail. Resident Wendy Buza voiced safety concerns for neighbors and young children who walk along the road, which is not marked with any speed limit signs.
“There’s only 12 homes on the road. We have no idea where all these people are going and why they are speeding up and down this road,” Buza said.
Pennsylvania’s default speed limit for unmarked state roads is 55 miles per hour, according to solicitor Michael Korns. Posting a speed limit would require a traffic study. Enforcement is difficult given local police cannot use radar.
“We are looking into all of our options. They’re not all easy options right now, but we’re kicking it around and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can with what, if anything, can be done,” Korns said.
Korns said he planned to meet with township staff to tweak the proposed property maintenance ordinance recommended by the planning commission, as the supervisors want it trimmed down. He plans to have the draft ready for the supervisors’ July 13 meeting.
He also reported the supervisors held an executive session prior to the meeting to discuss personnel matters and real estate. The board’s next meeting is a work session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.