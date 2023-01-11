Ligonier Township officials are considering raising the municipality’s amusement tax to help bridge future financial gaps.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to advertise increasing the current amusement tax to a maximum of $2 per ticket sold.
Ligonier Township’s current amusement tax rate is a 10% fee levied on all ticket sales up to a maximum $1 per ticket. The municipality first began collecting this revenue sometime during the 1970s and in 1989 the supervisors voted to cap the amount at a dollar, according to township manager Michael Strelic.
“It’s now 2023 and that $1 would be worth $2.49,” Strelic said.
The proposed tax hike would most affect Idlewild and SoakZone amusement park, which is the township’s largest amusement business, as well as employer – at least during its operating season.
Ligonier Township’s revenues are flat, according to Strelic, but while inflation isn’t impacting real estate, it’s hitting all of the municipality’s expenditures, from gas to employee health care to office supplies.
He said the township has two options to generate more income: raise its property tax or change its amusement tax cap.
The board of supervisors will consider approving the latter at an upcoming meeting. The 2023 budget projects Ligonier Township to net $85,000 in amusement taxes, so if passed, the increase would roughly double that revenue.
An early budget draft included the amusement tax boost but officials decided to postpone that move until they first met with Idlewild management to discuss.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna asked Strelic if there were any takeaways or perspectives that came from that meeting, as well as indications of Idlewild’s plans to invest in park-wide improvements or expansions.
Strelic said he told park representatives the same financial information he shared with the supervisors and the two options they face.
“They’re really proud of all the improvements they have done within the park,” Strelic said, referring to Idlewild and SoakZone parent company Festival Fun Parks. “They have put a lot of money into the park, they’re really proud of that, so they have been investing into the park itself.”
Strelic told the Bulletin after the meeting that the amusement tax increase would cover the township’s future operational deficits – subject to inflation – but not capital improvement costs.
Overall, the township has seen the biggest jumps in employee salaries and health insurance as a result of staff turnover. The municipality avoided a real estate tax increase this year because of its second allotment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding.
While the 2023 budget is balanced, five-year projections begin to show shortfalls when that federal money expires – a concerning trend that led Verna to vote against the combined budget and five-year forecast last month.
In other business, the supervisors also voted unanimously to advertise an ordinance declaring Ligonier Township’s intent to follow Pennsylvania Municipal Records Manual schedules and procedures for records disposal.
In early 2021, the township began purging and digitizing its municipal archives, working with a third-party contractor to scan existing records and make them publicly accessible, plus passing a resolution to destroy an initial cache of documents pursuant to the retention and destruction policies of the Pennsylvania Municipal Records Act.
Strelic said he was prompted to suggest the formal records retention ordinance by a large filing cabinet filled with 2012-2018 tax records that are unneeded but cannot be destroyed without the ordinance per state law.
The digitization project is currently on hold, but at this point, all scanned materials have been returned and are stored and backed up on the township’s servers, according to Strelic.
Ligonier Township officials also continue to work to fill staff vacancies, planning to begin interviews for a public works director/equipment operator later this week.
The township is now looking at a second candidate for zoning and code enforcement officer after a prior selection fell through, but tabled voting to formally extend an offer while conducting a background check and determining a start date.
The public works department is also seeking a full-time laborer/equipment operator, following Cord Kelly’s recent resignation. The job description is posted on the Ligonier Township website.
Also pending is the board’s selection of an assistant emergency management coordinator. The supervisors at their Jan. 3 reorganization appointed Patrick McDowell to serve as the emergency management coordinator, replacing supervisor John Beaufort in that role, but they tabled action on the assistant coordinator, preferring to consult with McDowell first.
McDowell, who introduced himself at Tuesday’s meeting, told the board he should be able to suggest an assistant emergency management coordinator for the supervisors’ Jan. 24 work session.
“I’m looking forward to continuing what John did for so many years and hopefully improve upon that and see where we go from there,” McDowell said.
As the Bulletin previously reported, McDowell is a 20-plus-year veteran of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company and works for the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety as a telecommunications officer and shift supervisor.
Former assistant emergency management coordinator Steve Kozar, who the supervisors did not reappoint to that position during the reorganization meeting, officially submitted his resignation, which was included in the board’s correspondence.
Chairman Dan Resenic addressed Ligonier Township’s personnel flux over the past year, pointing to national news reports citing job-switching statistics.
“We are not the only place in the world that’s having trouble getting and keeping good employees,” he said.
The supervisors also tabled amending Ligonier Township’s approved 2023 fee schedule to include sewage enforcement officer rates and fees, so they can first compare those between the township’s new sewage enforcement officer, Ben Faas of the EADS Group, and its former officer, Mike D’Arrigo of APEX Companies, LLC.
“I’d like to give EADS an opportunity to look at their fee schedule and see if there’s something you could do. I’m worried about controlling costs for people that move into the district, move into the township,” Resenic said.
The deadline for Ligonier Township residents to dispute internet service data published on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map is this Friday, Jan. 13, Strelic announced.
The FCC plans to use the map data to determine communities most in need of funding for high-speed internet infrastructure improvements. The map can be viewed at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
An electric bike policy for the Ligonier Valley Trail will likely come before the supervisors to consider at their next session, as discussed by Ligonier Township Recreation Board at its Jan. 9 meeting, he added.
The community can soon expect to see some movement on the future Dollar General store slated along state Route 271 in Waterford, as the contractor recently picked up permits and plans from the township office, Strelic noted.
Resenic also asked about any pending litigation, suggesting an executive session. Solicitor Dan Hudock said the township may have received an attorney letter that has been turned into its insurance carrier, but according to Strelic the carrier hasn’t contacted him with any update.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
