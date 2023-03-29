A 3-2 vote Tuesday has started a ticking clock for the Friends of Ligonier Beach to hand over funds to the township so it can move forward with a state-funded study.
If the money doesn’t reach the township by April 4, the board will attempt to begin the process of selling the property of the former Ligonier Beach.
Supervisor Dan Resenic made the motion after another motion to accept the FOLB’s proposed memorandum of understanding failed to be brought forward for a vote. Resenic was joined by supervisors Erik Ross and D. Scott Matson in selling the property.
“I would like this motion … to come into effect in seven days, and the reason for that is if this motion is passed and the Friends of Ligonier Beach decide, ‘OK, we’re not going to worry about the MOU, you’re going to get the $50,000 for the match and we’re going to start playing by the DCNR rules and regulations,’ not the ones that we dream up,” Resenic said.
The rules Resenic refers to are having costs related to the administration of the grant covered with the matching funds, which are being provided by the FOLB. Paying the township for Manager Michael Strelic’s time related to the grant and keeping spending zero taxpayer dollars on the property, have been sticking points in negotiations.
The problem is compounded by the fact that almost none of the supervisors want a township-owned pool on the property.
But the DCNR grant and $50,000 in matching funds from the FOLB do not stipulate the construction of a pool. The grant, which was awarded Jan. 12 to the township, will fund a master site development plan along with a pool feasibility study. The development plan can include any form of recreation open to the public.
If the property were to be sold to the FOLB or any other entity, the restrictions put in place by the DCNR would remain intact, according to the motion. The funds gained from the sale would also be used to repay donors who helped the township buy the property back in 2019.
The FOLB provided a draft copy of a memorandum that outlined responsibilities and expectations for the grant money and the study, including the FOLB selecting an engineer. That agreement was drafted by the FOLB at the request of the township.
But after review from the supervisors, Resenic and others said the document gave too much control to an outside agency when the township is the one responsible for the property and execution of the grant.
“If you’re so serious about all this and you have the community support, the overwhelming support that you speak about, come up with the money, get the property and do with it as you see fit,” Resenic said. “I’m giving you what you want, you want control.
“But you see, you want control without risk. It’s easy to say we’re going to let the township hold the bag for all this, and I don’t agree with that.”
Supervisor John Beaufort asked that the supervisors look past a pool and see that the study is about what recreational benefits the property can provide residents.
“This study might come back and say that doesn’t work,” Beaufort said. “But we don’t know.
“So, you’re turning down something that the township can do.”
Supervisor Stephanie Verna called the whole situation “unfortunate.”
“I just think that it’s unfortunate where we’re at at this point in time,” Verna said. “We made decisions along the way to move forward. We applied for a grant. We’ve extended resources, both ours as well as the citizens’ group that’s been actively involved.
“And it seems like the whole time, no matter how far it moves forward, we just keep throwing more and more barriers.”
Verna added she was disappointed in the appearance of some board members voting for items without being “wholeheartedly” in support of, related to the property and the feasibility study.
“If the board voted and made a commitment to move forward with certain things, with certain intentions and goodwill, then I think we can still move forward,” Verna said. “It seems to me that since the beginning, we’ve voted in certain manners and then, along the way tried to find loopholes and other barriers to make it a bigger challenge.”
Ross told the Bulletin after the meeting that the cost of a pool and the property is just too much for the township to be responsible for. Even if the property could be used for another recreation function, many outside donors won’t get involved because of how politicized the property has become, Ross said.
Ross believes selling the property to another entity, like the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, could prove beneficial for the area and its residents, he said.
Before any discussion on the FOLB’s memorandum or selling the property began, two people addressed the board about the disposition of the property, which was on the township’s agenda.
James Hilliard, one of the donors to the FOLB for the study, asked that the feasibility study be conducted before any decision is made on the property.
“I think we will all learn a lot. I think we will all have a guideline for us,” Hilliard said. “And it may be in favor of what the Friends of Ligonier Beach have proposed, it may not, we don’t know that.
“But it is almost a no-brainer to me because it is free money.”
Annie Cassler Stewart said she was shocked to see the proposal on the township’s agenda.
“Perhaps you didn’t think the Friends of Ligonier Beach would get the grant or be able to secure the matching funds,” Stewart said. “And now that they have to all appearances, it looks like you’re trying to go back on your word to see this through.”
She said the FOLB has kept its promise not to spend taxpayer funds on the property and highlighted the volunteer work its members have done to help maintain the property.
“(The use of taxpayer money) should be a nonissue until the nonpartisan feasibility study is completed and presented to township residents so they can make an informed decision,” Stewart said.
