A Ligonier Township man died early Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Route 119 in Salem Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police investigators, 56-year-old James W. Graham Sr. of Two Mile Run Road, was driving a 2021 Kia Soul south on Route 119 and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, the vehicle left the west berm of the roadway, drove on top of the guide rail and rolled over multiple times before coming to final rest on its passenger side against a tree.
The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. March 14. The vehicle was found off of Route 119 over 800 feet north of its intersection with Roosevelt Way, just north of Crabtree.
Graham was not wearing a seatbelt and was found unresponsive by first responders in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. He was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. by a hospital physician.
Toxicology test results will not be available for several weeks, according to the coroner’s office. Cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries suffered in the motor vehicle crash.
State police at Kiski Valley were assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, and members of the Forbes Road and Crabtree volunteer fire departments.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.