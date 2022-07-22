Police arrested a Ligonier Township man for assault last week after allegedly shoving and grabbing his child’s mother.
Officers with the Ligonier Valley Police Department arrived at the home on Paradise Lane shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. When they got there, the victim said her boyfriend, Joshua Redinger, 25, was intoxicated and would not let go of their infant child.
Prior to the arrival, the victim said Redinger and them were fighting and that he wanted the child. At one point, he allegedly threw the victim’s phone, pushing and grabbing the victim, causing red marks to her arms, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers spoke with Redinger and tried to get him to place the baby in a nearby crib but Redinger refused. Police said he wouldn’t say what the two were fighting about but just that they were “arguing like usual,” according to the affidavit.
Officers were able to get ahold of Redinger and the child safely, handing the baby off to the victim’s mother and placing Redinger under arrest.
Redinger was arraigned that morning and charged with simple assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel on July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.