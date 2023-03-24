A Ligonier Township man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking his father during an argument at their home.
According to the criminal complaint, Ligonier Valley Police were dispatched to the home on Youngstown Ridge Road around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they spoke to Mark Conn, 54, who said he verbally argued with his father after leaving the YMCA in Ligonier Borough.
But when police spoke to the father, he said Conn struck him in the face during the argument. The father had a gash on his nose which was bleeding, according to the affidavit.
Conn was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Conn is scheduled to appear March 31 before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel for a preliminary hearing.
