A Ligonier Township man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section found numerous videos of child pornography.

Mathew Louis Hoffer, 57, was arrested at his home along Darlington Road on June 29 after state agents executed a search warrant.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

