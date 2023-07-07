A Ligonier Township man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section found numerous videos of child pornography.
Mathew Louis Hoffer, 57, was arrested at his home along Darlington Road on June 29 after state agents executed a search warrant.
Agents with the Attorney General’s Office began their investigation back on March 17, when they discovered a computer accessing a file known to contain images of children under the age of 18. The file was accessed using a peer-to-peer (P2P) application called BitTorrent.
BitTorrent is an open-source application and communication protocol that allows computers to share files. The application downloads pieces of a file from computers that share it on the network and then reassembles them into a complete file.
The application has been popular for some time for sharing large files like movies and television shows.
Investigators were able to identify the file by using its SHA1 hash – a unique fingerprint for digital files. After verifying the file on the computer and capturing the IP address, agents were able to get the subscriber information from Comcast.
That information led them to a home on the 1300 block of Darlington Road.
When the agents arrived at the home, assisted by the North Sewickley Township Police Department, Hoffer allegedly told police he knew why they were there.
In the criminal complaint, Special Agent Duane Tabak wrote that Hoffer said he had been accessing child pornography for 20 years and had viewed it just hours before they arrived.
Police seized a computer and two hard drives during the search. Examining the electronics found more than two dozen files, according to court documents.
Hoffer was charged with 25 counts of possessing and five counts of distributing child pornography. He was also charged with one count of criminal use of a communication device. All the charges listed are felonies.
Hoffer is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he was unable to post $50,000 bail. No lawyer was listed for Hoffer in court documents.
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
