A Ligonier Township man is out on bond after a Pennsylvania State Police investigation found child pornography on a cellphone.
Michael Alan Kauffman, 45, was arraigned Tuesday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
Police began investigating Kauffman after the social media company Snapchat alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that it had detected child pornography on a user’s account. The video depicted a female victim between the ages of 2 and 4 years old with an adult male, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police obtained account information, including an IP address from Snapchat. The IP address linked to the account was with Comcast for Kauffman’s home.
After obtaining the account and subscriber information last fall, troopers executed a search warrant at Kauffman’s home on Owl Hollow Road back on March 30.
Kauffman wasn’t home at the time but was on his way to work, according to the affidavit.
Troopers interviewed Kauffman at work later that day, where he admitted to having a Snapchat account with the same username that was reported.
When asked if he was aware that social media company reports users who view or upload child pornography, Kauffman said he was not. Kauffman admitted to police that he was kicked off of Snapchat.
Kauffman speculated that could have been the reason he was kicked off the platform and that he was “in some sketchy groups (sic) chats,” according to the criminal complaint. Kauffman added that he never saw child pornography in those chats.
In April, state police conducted a forensic audit of Kauffman’s two cellphones they seized. On one of the devices, three videos and two images containing child pornography were found. One of the videos was the one reported by Snapchat to the NCMEC.
Kauffman was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies.
Kauffman was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. No lawyer was listed for Kauffman. He is scheduled to appear at the magisterial district court on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
