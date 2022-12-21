A Ligonier Township man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after he allegedly threatened to kill himself and another person last week, firing a pistol into a bedroom wall.

Ligonier Valley Police officers responded to a home along state Route 259 in Ligonier Township just after 8 p.m. Dec. 13 for a report of a man with a gun threatening to kill a woman and himself.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

