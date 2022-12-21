A Ligonier Township man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after he allegedly threatened to kill himself and another person last week, firing a pistol into a bedroom wall.
Ligonier Valley Police officers responded to a home along state Route 259 in Ligonier Township just after 8 p.m. Dec. 13 for a report of a man with a gun threatening to kill a woman and himself.
According to the woman, Todd D. Guldenschuh, 37, was in the kitchen when he became agitated about possibly going to prison and being raped and beaten due to charges he faces in Clearfield County.
After fleeing to a neighbor’s home barefoot, the woman heard a single gunshot and called 911 believing Guldenschuh had killed himself, according to the criminal complaint.
By the time police responded, Guldenschuh had fled the home in his Honda Accord.
While clearing the home, officers found a spent 9 mm casing and a bullet hole in Guldenschuh’s bedroom wall.
Pennsylvania State Police located Guldenschuh’s vehicle and detained him until LVPD officers arrived on scene. While talking with the officers, he allegedly told police he was going to kill himself but ditched the SCCY 9 mm pistol along Youngstown Ridge Road.
Guldenschuh was involuntarily committed by officers and transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was charged with felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied structure, and terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors.
Unable to post a $50,000 bond, Guldenschuh is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Guldenschuh was out on a $75,000 bond for a felony corruption of a minor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met online back on Oct. 4 in Clearfield Borough. But when he went to a park to meet the girl he was instead met by members of a YouTube channel who posed as the minor.
The entire interaction was recorded and posted online by the group who called police, handing over a binder of chat logs between Guldenschuh and the decoy account. He allegedly sent a naked photo of himself and asked for one in return, along with making a grooming request and telling her explicitly what he would do to her.
Guldenschuh initially told the group and police he was just passing through on his way home from work but then admitted he was there to meet the 15-year-old for sex. During the encounter, a man with the group, dressed in camouflage with a pistol in a holster on his hip, asked Guldenschuh how many times he has done something like this. Guldenschuh said he had done it once before.
The preliminary hearing for the corruption of minors and use of a minor charges in Clearfield has been continued three times and is scheduled for Feb. 8 in front of Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.
Before that, Guldenschuh is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel for a preliminary hearing Dec. 30 for last week’s incident.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
