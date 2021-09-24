Charges have been filed against a Ligonier Township man who allegedly assaulted a police officer while officers were responding to a domestic violence situation at his home.
Jonathan O. Hillen, 33, stands accused of assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for the incident that occurred Tuesday at his Route 30 residence, according to court documents.
According to the report, when Ligonier Valley police arrived at the house to investigate the domestic call, Hillen asked them to leave and claimed there was not a domestic dispute. Hillen reportedly pushed an officer out of the way to get to a woman, who another officer was interviewing at the scene, according to court documents.
Police said Hillen then again tried to get to the woman by grabbing the arm of the police officer and attempting to run through him. Officers said they took Hillen to the ground and had to use a Taser to subdue him.
On Wednesday, Hillen posted a $15,000 bond and was released from the county prison. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 1.
