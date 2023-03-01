The Ligonier Township has opened discussions with the Ligonier Valley Police Department on paying rent for the space it occupies at the township municipal complex.
Supervisor Erik Ross led the discussion at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, asking police Chief John Berger if they would be open to those talks.
“According to the agreement, we can charge (the department) rent after the first year and we have not charged you rent for four years,” Ross said.
At the time of the agreement, the LVPD was using facilities owned by both the township and Ligonier Borough but has since moved all of its operations to the township building.
Berger said he would add the item to the Ligonier Valley Police Commission’s next meeting agenda. The commission is made of both township and borough officials and a civilian appointee.
The township’s manager, Michael Strelic, estimated a figure between $3,000 to $4,000 a year in mind but the township could possibly be open to an arrangement where the department helps fund capital projects, Ross said. The township has a similar arrangement with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, which also rents space in the municipal complex.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna asked that the board of supervisors clarify what it was asking the department to pay.
“For us to go to the commission and just say, ‘Hey, we’re looking for you to pay $3,000 in rent but then do stuff like we do for the LTMA and replace furnaces,’ we got to be clear on what capital expenditures we want them to participate in,” Verna said.
Verna initially asked that the township provide the police commission with a lease similar to the LTMA for review but Solicitor Dan Hudock advised against it.
“It’s an unusual lease between LTMA and the township,” Hudock said. “I would not use the LTMA lease as a model.”
Supervisor Dan Resenic asked Strelic to draft a lease with the expected rental payments and bring it before the board for consideration at a later date.
“We need to have Mr. Strelic put something on paper, your thoughts and your ideas on how we do this,” Resenic said. “There’s no imminent, urgent need to have this done immediately.”
Discussion of correspondence the township received was removed from Tuesday’s agenda by the township manager. Strelic explained to the board he found nothing in state law which requires a township to publish its correspondence.
Resenic asked if letters and emails the township received could still be requested by residents interested in reading them. Hudock agreed copies could be provided as they are public records.
Supervisor John Beaufort said he would like to at least see the correspondence listed on the agenda even if it is not discussed.
“I think the public should at least hear their letter was received,” Beaufort said.
Hudock said he believed there was a misunderstanding between residents and the township with what it is required to do with public comments sent in lieu of being physically present at the meeting. There is no legal requirement for the township to do so, Hudock said.
Verna asked that if the misunderstanding had been cleared up and having correspondence on the agenda is not an issue, that the board continue with the practice of listing it on the meeting agenda.
Resenic and the rest of the board unanimously agreed with Verna’s motion.
During public comment, Tom Brown addressed the board regarding his concerns with the handling of the former Ligonier Beach property.
Brown said he had two questions for the supervisors – how did they get into the position they are in today with the property, and how much longer the board would “humor Friends of Ligonier Beach and the idea of a pool?”
“We all know there’s no path forward with a pool on that property,” Brown said.
Brown said the issues with the property have struck a nerve with him and others in the area. He does not want to see a public pool owned by the township and would rather have the property sold to the FOLB.
“Five years later … we would have been better off as taxpayers if you would have never bought the property,” Brown said. “What has it benefited the township other than arguments, wasted resources, wasted time and wasted energy?”
Ken Vallino, a member of the township’s parks and recreation committee and Republican candidate for township supervisor, agreed with Brown’s position.
“Every vote that I do get will be a vote from people in this township that are saying they do not want the township to own a swimming pool,” Vallino said.
Vallino clarified he is not against a swimming pool being built but that it needs to be privately owned.
Supervisor D. Scott Matson was the only board member to address the comments made by Brown and Vallino, agreeing with their perspectives.
“We were not supposed to get involved with the pool, I didn’t even want to vote for it,” Matson said. “I said it was going to be poison. I was lied to.
“They said we would get the property and clean it up, McKenna money, but we wouldn’t get involved with the pool.”
Matson summed up the current situation between the township and FOLB as a “s---show.”
During supervisor comments, Resenic did acknowledge the FOLB’s work over the weekend, clearing pine trees from the property.
“That saved the township some money, we didn’t have to take money out of the Ligonier Beach fund to pay someone to do that and I believe they did a very nice job,” Resenic said.
Resenic added that the diving board at the former pool was removed Tuesday as well.
Both Ross and Beaufort thanked the fire departments for their work during a trailer fire Monday. Fire companies from the Ligonier and surrounding areas responded to around 12 calls for service Monday, Ross said.
I just want to give hats off to those guys and women running and doing what they do,” Ross said. “Without them we would definitely be hurting in the community.”
The township unanimously approved its e-bike ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance allows e-bikes on township-owned and managed trails where permitted. The e-bikes must weigh less than 100 pounds, not exceed 10 mph, be equipped with a maximum 750-watt motor and have fully functional and operable pedals.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. March 14.
