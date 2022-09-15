Ligonier Township officials and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) are regrouping on their goal to expand public sewer access after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rejected a new Act 537 sewage facilities plan for the municipality earlier this summer.

Members of the township’s board of supervisors, the LTMA board of directors and The EADS Group engineering firm will meet with DEP representatives on Thursday, Sept. 22, to review the denial reasons and determine potential resolutions.

