Ligonier Township’s supervisors and administration need to have a “very sober conversation” on how the township spends its money, according to one supervisor.
That statement was made by Ligonier Township Supervisor Stephanie Verna during a discussion on the township’s five-year plan and projections it will be underwater in expenses by 2027.
“I want to avoid every year just trying to come up with a budget that’s flat so we don’t have to raise taxes,” Verna said.
A five-year plan that was approved by the township last year, along with its 2023 budget, showed the township would be $277,000 short of meeting its expenses. Verna was the only supervisor to vote against the plan and budget last year.
Along with a financial plan, Verna asked that the public works committee look at establishing its own plan, which the financial committee could use when creating the budget. The Ligonier Valley Police Department, which the township partially pays for, is also working on a five-year plan, according to Verna.
The discussion on creating a plan for the public works department came up after Ligonier Township Manager Michael Strelic said he thought the township put too much work into Melville Road. His reasoning was the road only had two residences.
“It’s ours. We own it,” Supervisor Dan Resenic said.
Supervisor Scott Matson, who sits on the public works committee, said some township roads have failed to be taken care of by the township.
“Some of these roads have been neglected for years upon years,” Matson said. “I get tired of the Band-Aids.”
Supervisor John Beaufort asked if the public works committee should consider doing less roads per year and investing more work into those fewer roads in need.
Matson said that is something he has called for since being elected. He would want the worst township roads to be torn up and repaired, including any lines that run underneath. He’s also asked the public works department to increase the quality of the repairs and not just make quick fixes, but he’s been ignored, Matson said.
“I can take anybody up James Trail Road where they were ordered specifically to cut out the bad sections, dig out and put good material in, … and fill the pavement,” Matson said. “And they go out and tar and chip over mud.”
Both Verna and Beaufort said not all the blame can fall on the crew members when it comes to what roads are treated and the scope of the work.
“I am just frustrated. I’ve been on this board for five years now, and I’m frustrated that we have the same conversation,” Verna said. “We need to change the narrative.
“The way this needs to work is public works defining the work that needs to be done in conjunction with the finance committee to establish what the funding is. And then that is what gets provided to the manager as the guidance and the direction of what needs to be done. Then there’s nobody to blame but ourselves.”
All four of the supervisors present at Tuesday’s meeting agreed that something needs to be done from a financial perspective to avoid a potential budget disaster in a few years. Supervisor Erik Ross was absent.
On top of increased expenditures and flat revenue, the township will not have federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) past 2024. The township has received over $660,000 in ARPA funds, which it has used to balance its budget.
“We’re going to use the $300,000 that we got from the feds that was left to balance next year’s budget,” Beaufort said. “After that, where do we get that $300,000? That’s something that we all need to think about.”
Matson agreed. “You’re absolutely right, John, and I’ll agree with you. In the real world, you got to shave some points and keep your head above water.”
Beaufort said the only two ways the township can do that is by cutting back the number of roads the township repairs every year and raising taxes.
Verna said the discussion the supervisors had at the meeting showed why it’s important for the township and its departments to have a plan.
“I think this is why it’s important that we put together a five-year plan and that we are clear on what the assumptions are in that five-year plan,” Verna said. “And when I say assumptions, that is what we are planning to deliver, the services that we’re planning to provide at that level, and the things that we’re just not going to be able to do.”
Both the finance and public works committees plan to have meetings in the coming weeks to begin looking at what information they need to move forward.
While discussing new business, the supervisors approved a vehicle weight limit for three township roads.
The roads, Forbes Drive, Gregg Avenue and Hillside Drive, will all be limited to 10 tons. The move comes after the township authorized a study to keep large delivery trucks from using the roads as a shortcut to local businesses. The change doesn’t apply to deliveries on those roads.
Strelic told the board he would submit the changes to Google so its Google Maps service can be updated for truck drivers who use the navigation service. Those changes could take some time, Strelic said. He has been waiting at least three weeks for a change on Peters Road to be updated that warns truck drivers of a hairpin turn. So far, at least four trucks have become stuck on the road this year, Strelic said.
The supervisors also approved two resolutions to submit two applications for state funds. The township is looking to purchase two new trucks. Both would replace existing equipment, Strelic said. Should the township not receive the full amount from the state grant, it would most likely not make the purchase.
The Ligonier Township supervisors will hold their next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
