For Michael Strelic, the difference between an urban metropolis like Pittsburgh and a rural township like Ligonier is a matter of decimal points and zeros.
The two share many of the same issues – flooding, for example – that are only bigger and more frequent in a multimillion-dollar municipality. Strelic feels he can bring his longtime experience working for the former to the latter.
Strelic, 42, of Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood, will guide the day-to-day operations of Ligonier Township as its new manager, starting May 31.
The township’s five-member board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to hire Strelic full-time with an annual salary of $85,000 plus benefits.
He spent nearly 15 years working for the city of Pittsburgh, most recently as budget manager for city council.
“I wanted to go be a township or borough manager of a nice small town somewhere and it doesn’t get much nicer than Ligonier. It’s a beautiful town. It seems to be in nice fiscal shape. No offense to Clairton or Monessen or some of these smaller places, but Ligonier seems to have its act together,” Strelic told the Bulletin after the meeting.
Strelic earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Pittsburgh. He holds a bachelor’s in history and political science and a master’s in public policy and management from Pitt’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.
Strelic, who will relocate to Ligonier with his wife Stacey, told the board he looks forward to working with everyone and living in the township.
The supervisors selected Strelic from a pool of nine candidates, voting in April to extend him a job offer.
He replaces former manager Terry Carcella, who had served as Ligonier Township’s manager since 2014. The supervisors elected not to renew his contract when it expired March 1. Latrobe City Council last month hired Carcella as the city’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
Strelic is a welcome addition to Ligonier Township’s administrative staff, who have been shorthanded with the full-time manager vacancy. Supervisor Stephanie Verna once again recognized employees for their efforts during this transition period.
“We’re looking forward to having Michael join, but I do want to recognize the staff; they’ve all been really stepping up and working together to try and keep things moving. I appreciate what they’ve done. Very impressed,” Verna said.
Additional coverage of the May 10 Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors meeting will appear in Thursday’s Bulletin.
