Ligonier Township and the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) are negotiating an agreement to clarify each party’s role in developing a Ligonier Beach master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study to be financed by a state grant that FOLB will match.

The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend its previous Feb. 15 deadline for FOLB to provide its committed funding and extend the deadline until the two parties sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the estimated $100,000 project, along with the grant agreement.

