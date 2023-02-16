Ligonier Township and the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) are negotiating an agreement to clarify each party’s role in developing a Ligonier Beach master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study to be financed by a state grant that FOLB will match.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend its previous Feb. 15 deadline for FOLB to provide its committed funding and extend the deadline until the two parties sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the estimated $100,000 project, along with the grant agreement.
FOLB President Melissa Eller came to the supervisors’ meeting ready to hand the board a $50,000 check and fulfill the nonprofit organization’s pledge to match the $50,000 grant that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded Ligonier Township in January through its Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
“I do have a letter from the bank stating we have the $50,000 in our account, I have the check tonight, if you want it. We just wanted to make sure that you knew we held up our end of the bargain,” Eller said.
However, Chairman Dan Resenic said he didn’t feel comfortable proceeding until Solicitor Dan Hudock reviewed the MOU from FOLB’s legal counsel, K&L Gates, that the board received last week.
“I think they probably have all their I’s dotted and T’s crossed and we’d like to make sure that our attorney has an opportunity to review it as well and be prepared to do something with it at the next meeting,” Resenic said.
The MOU would establish a cooperative framework between FOLB and Ligonier Township for planning and implementing the master site development plan and the swimming pool feasibility study.
A copy of the proposed MOU provided by FOLB outlines the parties’ obligations regarding communication and transparency, their administrative responsibilities, and the disbursement and use of FOLB’s matching funds for the project.
Hudock shared some preliminary comments, advising the supervisors and FOLB to decide who handles what during the different project phases, including creating the request for proposal and selecting an engineering consultant to steer the master site plan and pool study.
Whether the future vision of Ligonier Beach includes the historic swimming pool or not, both Eller and the board of supervisors looked toward launching the next steps needed to revitalize the property.
“This master site plan development is about an outdoor recreational space that can provide great benefits to the residents and possibly be a destination that will get those $523 million tourism dollars that come to Westmoreland County. I just would love if we could move past everybody’s rhetoric about ‘pool or no pool.’ It’s so much bigger of an opportunity than whether a swimming pool is sitting there or it isn’t,” Eller said.
“While I personally have said I’m on the fence as to whether a swimming pool will or will not be feasible, we voted to move forward with the study and the master site plan. I personally feel that we should honor our commitment to move forward with good faith. Let’s let this project advance, let’s let this study move forward. Hopefully we can continue to work together with good intent and keep an open mind and be objective. The end game, the end solution may not even be anything we anticipate right now. We have active, energetic citizens who have brought funds forward. We’re going to get additional information,” Supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
In other business, the supervisors axed a proposed ordinance to increase Ligonier Township’s amusement tax cap from $1 to $2, after staff discovered that Ligonier Township is already collecting the maximum it’s entitled to under Pennsylvania law.
Manager Michael Strelic and Finance Officer Bethany Caldwell learned after contacting the Pennsylvania Municipal Services Company, which collects the amusement tax, that the township had already been receiving half of the maximum 10% levied on all ticket or admission sales, which primarily comes from its largest amusement business, Idlewild & SoakZone amusement park.
The Ligonier Valley School District (LVSD), which implemented the amusement tax in 1966 – predating Ligonier Township – receives the other 5%. The district never set a limit on the tax rate, like the township did in 1989 when it capped that revenue at a maximum of $1 per admission per day.
Ligonier Township’s $1 cap was, in effect, never put into place because the other taxing body – the school district – did not cap its collection rate.
“We’ve come to find out that the school district has been collecting the amusement tax. That triggered an exception in our current ordinance, where the $1 limit did not apply. Between us and the school district, we’ve been collecting the full 10%,” Strelic explained, apologizing to the board for chasing what didn’t pan out as additional revenue for the township.
The supervisors continued to fill staff and board vacancies, voting 5-0 to hire Tony Gockel as new public works director and equipment operator. Gockel, set to begin work March 1, will earn an annual salary of $60,000. The supervisors also appointed three assistant emergency management coordinators from the township’s three volunteer fire departments.
Emergency management coordinator Patrick McDowell recommended Steve Smithley from Darlington Station No. 42, Glenn Cramer from Waterford Station No. 44, and Gary Roberts from Wilpen Station No. 45 as deputy coordinators.
“We’re all going to calls, each of us on our own as fire departments, but when it comes to more serious stuff, we’re all working together. So as far as the planning goes, it makes sense to have one representative from each company in the game to help plan moving forward,” McDowell said.
McDowell said he and the deputies would work with the fire chiefs and assistant chiefs at each company, the Ligonier Valley Police Department, and Mutual Aid on updating the emergency operations plan for Ligonier Township, with an inaugural meeting happening in the next couple of weeks.
He also offered to research grant opportunities for AED defibrillators, as Supervisor John Beaufort had pointed out that at least two are needed at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
In other personnel business, a seat on the five-member Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board remains open. The supervisors so far have received one letter of interest from resident Paul Essig.
The supervisors approved by resolution the destruction of about 70 boxes of old financial records past the required retention periods, including tax receipts and assessment ledgers, bank statements, paid bills and purchase orders.
The resolution follows the requirements of the Pennsylvania Municipal Records Act and an ordinance the supervisors passed Jan. 24 to formalize the township’s intent to follow the state’s procedure for records retention and disposal.
Strelic said 69 of those boxes “never held any value to the township” and were materials the township never used, pointing to a large sample of the boxes that were stacked in the meeting room.
The supervisors also voted to advertise for adoption an ordinance setting rules for electronic bikes on the Ligonier Valley Trail that align with state regulations.
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board at its Feb. 13 meeting endorsed the ordinance, which would allow e-bikes on township-owned and managed trails where human-powered bikes are permitted, as long as they weigh no more than 100 pounds, do not exceed 10 mph, are equipped with a maximum 750-watt motor, and have fully functional and operable pedals.
“We don’t want dirt bikes on the trail,” Resenic said.
Hudock updated the board on the status of Ligonier Township’s proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan, which has stalled since the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection (DEP) rejected it last summer.
The Act 537 plan offers three sewage treatment options for the Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove neighborhoods either using the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s (LTMA) existing wastewater plant in Darlington, connecting to the MAWC facility in Ligonier Borough, or building a new $5 million plant along Wilpen Road.
Ligonier Township appealed the agency’s June 2022 decision to reject the Act 537 plan. Since then, township and LTMA representatives have met not only with the state agency but also with MAWC to discuss potential economic concessions for the DEP’s preferred scenario of sending sewage from the northern end of the township to the Ligonier Borough treatment plant.
“That would be in lieu of building our own plant in Wilpen, which our current numbers show being about $2 million less in the big picture to build our own plant. DEP prefers regionalization and wants us to go to the borough plant, the MAWC plant,” Hudock said, noting that discussions have been positive.
The supervisors also approved two subdivision and consolidation plans that the township’s planning commission recommended for approval in January.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Darlington Road plans to purchase a 0.18-acre gravel parking lot from neighbor Robert Luther. The land will remain separate from the church as there’s an unopened alley between the two, although both properties will share the same owner, Fairmont Church, Inc.
Ray and Reba Graham’s combination subdivision and consolidation plan involves multiple contiguous properties on Ross Road. The plan creates a 5.39-acre tract with an existing residence, a 17.91-acre flag lot with a paved driveway, and a residual 15.11 acres. The land reconfiguration complies with the township’s frontage and access requirements and improves the marketability of the house currently on the market.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger reminded residents and visitors to lock their cars and do not leave their keys in them, following a recent early morning car theft and crash in Johnstown.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
