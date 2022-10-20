Ligonier Township officials are on board with the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) to pursue a state grant that would help fund a master plan and swimming pool feasibility study to guide the revitalization of the dormant recreation spot.
The township’s board of supervisors held a special public meeting Tuesday to discuss the funding opportunity, along with members of FOLB and a representative from Gateway Engineers of Pittsburgh.
The board voted 5-0 to approve supervisor Stephanie Verna’s motion for Ligonier Township to apply for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) fall grant round. If awarded, the money would fund half of the projected $100,000 cost for a master site plan and pool feasibility study for Ligonier Beach, with FOLB agreeing to fully cover the other $50,000.
The supervisors’ unanimous approval also stipulates that no township funds will be necessary to implement the grant. FOLB, a registered 501© nonprofit organization, will also be responsible for paying Gateway Engineers to prepare and submit the DCNR grant application by the end of October deadline.
FOLB board member Janell Emery confirmed the group already has about half the required match – about $25,000 – in letters of commitment. Township solicitor Dan Hudock said a binding letter of agreement from the organization would suffice as their pledge for the match.
Ligonier Township could expect to hear if it’s awarded the DCNR grant in January, according to engineer Dennis Flynn of Gateway Engineers, who FOLB hired earlier this year to complete a site assessment and report on Ligonier Beach.
If the township receives the money and moves forward with the master plan and feasibility study, not only would officials find out development and operational costs for various facilities at Ligonier Beach – with or without the swimming pool – but the DCNR’s master site plan process involves public meetings and surveys that would also determine what the community actually wants to see there, according to Flynn.
Conceptual plans previously developed by both FOLB and by the EADS Group for the Ligonier Township Recreation Board have also incorporated ideas like rentable pavilions, walking trails, fishing access to the Loyalhanna Creek, an educational center and an event venue, among other amenities.
“That grant could be put forth toward planning of that site, not just for the pool – the pool feasibility would be part of it – but also just a master site development plan for the entirety of the site,” Flynn said.
The final output would be a lengthy comprehensive report that covers the existing conditions, costs for immediate improvement and long-term operations, personnel needs, and comparable market information that the township could use for the next steps of design and construction at the future Ligonier Beach Park, likely no earlier than 2024 or 2025.
The supervisors’ decision to try for the DCNR grant met with a round of applause from the audience that filled the available seats at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
However, chairman Dan Resenic remained transparent about his feelings against having the township and its taxpayers own and operate a swimming pool.
“Everyone that I’ve talked to says that they are not willing to pay taxes to support a swimming pool. I’ve been very transparent and honest with you; I will never vote for the township to own a swimming pool. I would support the FOLB 100%, if you find another property or if you want to buy that property – that’s way down the road – but I would support a privately owned swimming pool. I would support that. And that’s my position. I have one vote out of five,” Resenic said.
Resenic also asked Flynn how construction would be addressed on the Ligonier Beach property, which sits partly in a floodway and partly in the flood plain, given Ligonier’s past flooding incidents in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
“That was something that I had looked at as part of the research and understand that that is a challenge associated with the site. But that is a challenge associated with the site no matter what does get constructed there. And that would be part of the overall master site development plan, at least evaluating what steps would need to be taken,” Flynn said.
Public comments at Tuesday’s meeting spoke to the potential grant allowing the township to get answers about what can realistically be done with the historic swimming pool and restaurant that opened in 1925, closed after the 2017 season and was purchased in 2019 by Ligonier Township.
Ligonier Township Recreation Board member Terrell Funk pointed out that besides several community cleanup days, nothing has really been accomplished with the Ligonier Beach Park project since the township first asked for public feedback two years ago.
Demolition of the bathhouse and restaurant has been delayed because of a Ligonier Township Municipal Authority waterline that runs underneath the buildings. Flynn mentioned a separate grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for water, sewer and stormwater projects that could help relocate that line.
Emery emphasized FOLB’s desire to create an outdoor recreation facility in Ligonier Township and urged the supervisors to pursue the grant prospect.
“We want to create something here in the community that can be lasting and that people can say, ‘let’s go to Ligonier where we can play pickleball outside, there’s an amphitheater outside. Food trucks down there.’ Whatever it is. So allow this study to take on all of these recommendations that everybody has had. That [the EADS Group] did. That the rec group did. FOLB had a master concept plan. Let them take all that information and talk to the public, do these surveys and figure out professionally what would work down there. Pool or no pool, but put this thing to rest,” she said.
Vice chairman John Beaufort reminded the board of its goal to find an economic driver for Ligonier Beach.
“I guess my question is, what do the township supervisors want to do with that property? Because I hear, not a pool, liability, it’s in a flood zone. What are we going to do with the property unless we try to do something like this to try and see what kind of development could go down there that would be of interest to the township, an asset for the township?” he asked.
Verna, who made the motion to apply for the DCNR grant, asked multiple questions about the logistics of the funding, the staffing needed to implement it and the timeline for potential future development at Ligonier Beach.
While she said she was optimistic and excited about the possibilities at Ligonier Beach, she also wanted to make sure all parties were on the same page.
If the site plan were to come back and say the swimming pool is feasible, “there’s a good chance that the board is still not going to want to move forward. And I want to make sure we’re aligned on that expectation,” Verna told FOLB. “I just want to be very clear that that is a potential outcome that could happen. I’m sure it’s obvious and you guys are aware and I don’t mean to be belittling anybody. I just want to say that because that’s a concern to me. I’m acknowledging that as a big part of what’s weighing on my decision.”
FOLB member Jim Stewart, who is an alternate on the township’s zoning hearing board, suggested continuing with the community cleanup days at Ligonier Beach as they were well-supported by volunteers, speaking to the public’s care for the site, “pool or no pool.”
“I think that there is nothing for anybody to lose in going forward. I think it tells the community something really, really valuable that the supervisors are working with a nonprofit for the betterment to find out the real answers, the betterment of the whole valley,” he said.
