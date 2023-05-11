After months of discussions, Ligonier Township and Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) are taking the plunge and collaborating on a swimming pool feasibility study and master site development plan for Ligonier Beach.

The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to rescind its previous decision to dispose of the property and instead move forward with a grant designated for the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.