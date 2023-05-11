After months of discussions, Ligonier Township and Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) are taking the plunge and collaborating on a swimming pool feasibility study and master site development plan for Ligonier Beach.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to rescind its previous decision to dispose of the property and instead move forward with a grant designated for the project.
The change comes after a positive meeting between representatives from the two parties and a state agency about how to administer a state grant Ligonier Township received earlier this year for the feasibility study and master plan.
The township and FOLB met in a May 3 closed meeting along with representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to discuss the $50,000 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant that was equally matched by FOLB’s fundraising efforts.
FOLB had originally asked for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining each party’s role and responsibilities in administering the grant and the use of its $50,000 contribution, but the supervisors rejected that proposed agreement. The board, in turn, voted 3-2 at its March 28 meeting to explore selling the Ligonier Beach property if it did not receive those matching funds by a set deadline.
But after what supervisor chairman Dan Resenic called a “very good” and “very cooperative” meeting last week, the township and FOLB have agreed to move forward without a formal MOU.
“We’re looking forward to working with the township in lockstep to begin to move this process forward and develop the property into something great for generations to come,” FOLB president Melissa Eller told the Bulletin after the meeting.
Once FOLB delivers the $50,000 it raised through community donations, the money will be deposited into the township’s restricted Ligonier Beach Park Fund and will have its own designed line item, according to township manager Michael Strelic.
Ligonier Township Recreation Board (LTRB) member Terrill Funk asked the supervisors about the next steps in the Ligonier Beach project and how the pool study and master plan process will be overseen and by whom.
The core group that met earlier this month will schedule a follow-up meeting to develop a scope of work and appoint a seven-member study committee. After that, requests for proposals from engineering firms for the pool study and master site plan would be submitted, reviewed, and awarded.
Supervisor John Beaufort said the group accomplished a lot at that prior face-to-face meeting and encouraged another session to appoint the committee.
The DCNR’s guidelines for a swimming pool complex feasibility study include establishing a study committee to regularly meet with a planning consultant to guide and review the ongoing work.
Resenic said the committee could be comprised of a supervisor, Strelic, plus members selected by FOLB or the LTRB that have “a vested interested in doing what’s best for the township.” He mentioned that a district manager from the Westmoreland Conservation District is also interested in participating.
Solicitor Dan Hudock said the DCNR also offered to suggest the types of people who would be good representatives for the Ligonier Beach study committee.
In other business, the supervisors heard a high level summary of yet another clean financial audit for Ligonier Township.
Wessel & Company principal auditor Meghan Friedhof highlighted the Financial Executive Summary Report for the 2022 audit.
The independent auditor’s report gave Ligonier Township an “unmodified opinion,” on its modified cash basis financial statements, which is the highest level of assurance it can provide, she said.
The municipality’s combined net position for its three funds – General, Liquid Fuels and Capital Projects – was $1.4 million at year-end 2022, compared to $1.2 million in 2021.
Revenues for 2022, at more than $2.6 million, dropped about $600,000 from the prior year. Overall tax revenues increased by about $49,000, after boosts in earned income and amusement taxes offset a real estate transfer tax decrease. However, operating and capital grants were down around a half million, although that was due to a large transfer of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds to the township’s General Fund in 2021.
The township’s total expenses, at nearly $2.5 million, shrank by more than $555,000 in 2022, compared to 2021, notably in public works, where there were less equipment/supply purchases and contracted services. Public safety saw a drop as well, related to the decrease in health insurance plus a 2021 grant used to purchase body cameras for the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Friedhof also noted that Ligonier Township has remaining ARPA funds in a holding account, which will need to be spent by the end of 2024. The supervisors later in the meeting voted 5-0 to transfer $172,228 of the $341,074 balance into the General Fund.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the township’s updated stormwater ordinance initially passed in 2020 that simplifies stormwater management requirements for both homeowners and municipal staff and better reflects administrative costs.
The ordinance applies to construction involving more than 1,000 square feet of new impervious surface. The supervisors also voted to approve related resolutions amending the township’s fee schedule and authorizing zoning officer Rick Krouse to enforce the stormwater ordinance.
The supervisors spent about 20 minutes in an executive session reviewing a proposed collective bargaining agreement with the United Auto Workers Local 204 for a new five-year contract for Ligonier Township’s public works employees effective July 1.
While the union has approved the agreement, according to Strelic, the supervisors did not take action at their meeting. Resenic said following the executive session the board wanted to get some clarification on the agreement. The union’s current contract expires June 30.
Resenic also announced during the meeting that he was recently given a right-to-know request filed by supervisor Scott Matson focused on investigating a potential conflict of interest involving Beaufort.
Matson filed a Pennsylvania Office of Open Records right-to-know request seeking invoices submitted by and paid to Beaufort Services Inc. during Beaufort’s term as supervisor, which began in 2018.
Beaufort Services Inc. is a family-owned heating, cooling and plumbing company located on Route 711 near the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
“These invoices and payments are for work performed in the Ligonier Township building by Beaufort Services during the time John Beaufort was a Ligonier Township supervisor. The total dollar value of these invoices is $15,089.62. I have found no evidence of competitive bidding regarding any of this work. It is my responsibility as chairman of the Ligonier Township Supervisors to bring this information out in the open. I now believe it is up to the 6,500 or so residents of Ligonier Township to decide for themselves if this constitutes a conflict of interest and possible violation of the Pennsylvania Ethics Laws pertaining to elected officials,” Resenic said.
He explained that last year’s change in management and legal counsel highlighted past practices in Ligonier Township that he believed were not a good look for the municipality.
“I think the best practice here is to not do business with a sitting supervisor,” Resenic said.
Purchases and contracts below $12,200 require no formal bidding or written/telephonic quotes, per the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s 2023 bidding thresholds for municipalities and authorities. That limit was $11,800 in 2022, $11,500 in 2021, $11,300 in 2020, $11,100 in 2019, and $10,900 in 2018.
“Anything that should be done at the township should be bid out,” Matson commented.
However, supervisor Stephanie Verna pointed out that the board approves all bill payments and that as the township isn’t legally obligated to take everything out for bid, it didn’t sound like it violated any bidding requirements.
“We talked about John providing $15,000 in services over a period of time. I also believe – I could be wrong – maybe I’ll initiate a right-to-know – that Scott has also provided services. Any bills have always been reviewed and approved by all of the board. I don’t believe anything was over any thresholds. I think in most of these cases, we had emergency situations that needed resolved quickly and we had supervisors that stepped in and provided a service at a competitive price,” Verna said.
Given Resenic’s public statement came a week before the May 16 primary election, Beaufort – who is running for another six-year term – alleged this was “political” and said he would have provided Matson with all of the receipts if he had asked him.
Beaufort addressed some of the past maintenance work his company has done at the municipal building, like replacing the toilets at cost using the township’s tax-exempt status, installing a new furnace and providing free consultations.
“I guess with the election coming up, it’s time for Scott to bring stuff like that up. And the voters are going to have to decide if you want supervisors in here conscientiously trying to take care of the business, or do you want supervisors that come here and say what the hell am I doing here, I hate the place?” Beaufort said.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors are scheduled to meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
