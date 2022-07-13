As Ligonier Township officials work to integrate a new manager and fill staff vacancies, they continue to adjust personnel to keep up the day-to-day operations of the municipality.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to reclassify finance officer Bethany Caldwell’s job description from part-time to a full-time hybrid position, with on-site and remote work flexibility and health care coverage.
Caldwell’s duties have evolved since she was hired by Ligonier Township in October 2018 from primarily focusing on grant writing to a broader range of finance and human resources management.
Her major responsibilities include compiling financial records and forecasts for annual budget planning, working with state agencies on required audits, and developing accounting procedures, plus benefits administration, worker’s compensation filing, payroll processing, pension calculations, and maintaining personnel files and training records, among other tasks.
With the recent departures of Ligonier Township’s zoning officer and administrative assistant, and the absence of new manager Michael Strelic as he recovers from COVID-19, Caldwell has been the sole administrative staff member in the office.
“Congratulations Mrs. Caldwell, you’ve been a godsend to this township,” chairman Dan Resenic said.
While the supervisors voted unanimously on the finance officer job reclassification, they elected to table the same for the public works director position, currently held by Russ Morgan.
The supervisors spent about 20 minutes in an executive session during the meeting for personnel matters.
Strelic, who phoned into the meeting, said he hoped to hire a new zoning and code enforcement officer soon, with Supervisor Stephanie Verna requesting a finance committee meeting to discuss the subject in advance. The EADS Group is currently helping with some zoning permit reviews as needed in the meantime.
“Bethany’s doing a great job, but it’s not sustainable just to have one person in the office,” Strelic said.
He had hoped to present a report on Ligonier Township’s financial health at Tuesday’s meeting but felt it would be best done in person.
Resident and former Darlington Fire Chief Bob McDowell spoke during public comment in support of the township’s management change with Strelic’s hire, calling it a “very good move.”
“I just want to recognize Bethany and Michael. Even though we’re short with the administrative staff, it’s been really a breath of fresh air bringing Michael in. It’s just brought a lot of professionalism and been very proactive from a management standpoint and I’m really looking forward to him and Bethany working together,” Verna added during her remarks at the meeting’s close.
In other business, Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) president Melissa Eller told the board that minutes before its meeting she received an email from The Gateway Engineers Inc. concerning a rough draft of a site review of the Ligonier Beach swimming pool from the civil engineering firm’s June meeting with FOLB.
Eller said she would forward the report to the supervisors for review. FOLB is working to finalize the four-page draft that covers the firm’s site findings and suggested planning steps for a potential feasibility study.
The supervisors at their June 28 meeting voted 3-2 to hire Aquatic Facility Design Inc. to conduct a feasibility study of the pool at a cost of $4,700.
The old bathhouse and restaurant buildings slated for demolition at Ligonier Beach are expected to be razed by the county within the next month, officials also said.
Caldwell reported that the Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development has opened its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for 2023 with applications due by Sept. 30.
This particular program previously funded the first phase of a water line replacement along Deeds Road, with phase two potentially becoming another CDBG candidate, as Verna noted.
The Westmoreland Conservation District (WCD) has granted GBT Realty a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for stormwater discharge and erosion and sedimentation controls for a new Dollar General coming to Waterford.
The supervisors in May unanimously approved the land development plan for the retail store on state Route 271. The NPDES permit was one of three conditions attached to the board’s favorable vote. The township was notified of a 30-day public comment period on the decision that began June 30.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group reported that the developer’s agreement has been sent to Dollar General for its review and execution.
The WCD also approved a general permit for the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s fish habitat enhancement project for Mill Creek. The township also received notification of that approval.
Vice chairman John Beaufort reminded the public of the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies’ annual appeal, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the four volunteer departments in Ligonier, Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford.
Resenic also alerted residents that the public works crew will be out clearing brush and overgrowth encroaching on the township’s roads.
The board of supervisors will meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.