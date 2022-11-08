The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors wants its finance committee to review proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for 2023 and beyond before presenting them at a public meeting for action.

The supervisors on Monday decided to table discussion on drafts of the township’s 2023 operating budget and five-year plan as well as its 2023 capital budget and five-year capital improvement plan.

