The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors wants its finance committee to review proposed operating and capital improvement budgets for 2023 and beyond before presenting them at a public meeting for action.
The supervisors on Monday decided to table discussion on drafts of the township’s 2023 operating budget and five-year plan as well as its 2023 capital budget and five-year capital improvement plan.
Also on hold is the board’s vote to set the real estate tax and the permit fee schedule for next year. Ligonier Township’s current tax rate is 5 mills. One mill generates about $97,500 in revenue for the municipality.
The finance commission will meet Wednesday, Nov. 9, to review these items.
Finance officer Bethany Caldwell said after the meeting that the proposed budget would be made available for review at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex and linked on the township’s website this Friday, as it was originally advertised. The budget must be posted for 30 days to allow public comment.
Michael Strelic, township manager, said that while the budget is balanced, it has a structural deficit that was offset by the township’s second round of American Rescue Plan Act federal COVID-19 relief funding it received this year.
“It’s only balanced because of one-time revenues from the federal government. If it was not for that, it would not be balanced and I would indeed be asking you for a tax increase or for which services you would like to cut,” Strelic said.
The roughly $333,000 is split between the 2023 and 2024 projected budgets, Caldwell further explained during an executive session break. $166,738 would be applied for next year.
The supervisors spent about half of the meeting – around 35 minutes – engaged in that executive session to discuss personnel matters and potential litigation, which solicitor Dan Hudock confirmed after the meeting related to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claim filed by former township manager Terry Carcella.
The supervisors in February voted not to renew Carcella’s contract when it expired March 1.
Hudock said a right to sue letter was issued and that the township is “working to try to resolve the complaint.”
The Bulletin reached out to Carcella by phone Saturday after the Nov. 7 meeting agenda was posted on the township’s website to ask if he could provide any background on the “Carcella litigation” listed under new business. He declined to comment at this time.
Hudock told the supervisors that he was continuing to work toward finalizing some documents concerning this matter and hoped to have a conclusion for their next meeting.
In other business, the public works crew has been tackling water ponding on Mill Road and Hotel Road, installing drains and rebuilding catch basins, even looping in the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority on the latter, Strelic reported on behalf of public works director Michael Gray, who was absent.
Supervisor Scott Matson noted that residents facing any public works concerns that have not been addressed in the past can now contact Gray to take care of these issues.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna, who pressed for the finance committee review of the 2023 budget, also asked that the public works short- and long-term project planning be included in the committee’s upcoming session, given that the department makes up the bulk of the township’s budget.
Strelic also notified the board that Scott Gongaware, who chairs the township’s zoning hearing board, expressed interest in serving on the Ligonier Valley Police Commission.
The five-member commission consists of two Ligonier Township supervisors, one Ligonier Borough council member and its mayor, and one Ligonier Township resident.
Terms for supervisor John Beaufort and resident Steve Kozar both expire at the end of 2022. Beaufort said he wished to stay on the commission.
Verna in her introductory meeting remarks commended the Ligonier Valley Police Department for its support during recent community events including Fort Ligonier Days and the Ligonier Country Market’s Holiday Market.
The supervisors also voted 4-0 to approve a subdivision plan and a consolidation plan that were both recommended for approval by the township’s planning commission in October. Chairman Dan Resenic was absent.
Ronald and Kathryn Makoski plan to separate an 8.5-acre lot from the 113 acres they own on Ridge Road, while Edward Smock wants to combine his two adjacent parcels on Maple Drive, making the small single tract slightly more buildable by eliminating the boundary line between them.
The solicitor also updated the supervisors on negotiations with Coal Loaders Inc. concerning the ongoing closure of Myers School Road as the company completes coal reclamation work along a portion of the route.
Hudock said he and Strelic last week attended a constructive meeting with Coal Loaders Inc. representatives, who only had a few revisions to their prospective agreement with Ligonier Township.
The supervisors at their Aug. 10 meeting passed a resolution allowing Coal Loaders Inc. to keep Myers School Road closed until Dec. 21, 2024. The township had initially asked the company to follow a list of engineering standards when restoring the roadway and pay a $5,000 monthly fee until the route reopens to traffic. However, the board on Aug. 23 voted 3-2 to keep the road closed through that same period with a $5,000 penalty kicking in after that deadline.
Hudock said he expected to have the signed agreement back from Coal Loaders Inc. soon and hoped to have it in front of the board at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.