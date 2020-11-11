Facing financial uncertainty in 2021, Ligonier Township officials are considering adopting a budget for next year that includes a one-mill tax hike.
The township’s board of supervisors on Tuesday got its first look at a proposed 2021 budget with a tax increase intended to help mitigate a six-figure deficit without depleting the township’s emergency reserves or reducing services for its residents.
The nearly $2.8 million draft budget breaks down to $2,302,828 in the General Fund, $420,000 in the Liquid Fuels Fund and $50,000 in the Capital Fund.
It also includes a $117,000 deficit, even with the tax increase and a $50,000 transfer from the Liquid Fuels Fund to cover payroll expenses related to road repairs.
The deficit was not unexpected given township manager Terry Carcella’s periodic budget projections throughout the summer, as officials monitored the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on local businesses and tax revenue.
Although the township’s operating expenses in 2020 have remained flat compared to 2019, its income has decreased this past year, especially with earned income and amusement taxes lagging, according to supervisor Stephanie Verna.
The budget projects a 55% reduction in amusement taxes, given Idlewild & SoakZone’s limited season this year and the amusement park’s extension of season passes into next year. State funding levels in 2021 remain unknown.
“This has been a challenging year for everybody. 2020 has been rather unpredictable and unprecedented as far as our income streams,” Verna said.
The draft budget also included a potential two-mill tax increase, but the finance committee only recommended a one-mill increase to help make up the shortfall.
Ligonier Township’s current property tax rate is 4 mills, which was reduced from 5 mills in 2017, when the township had a significant amount in its emergency reserves. One mill nets $97,500 in revenue. The tax increase would cost the average property owner an additional $25 annually.
Officials expect to end 2020 with at least $600,000 in the township’s reserves, which it will use to cover the 2021 deficit.
“We have the reserve; this is what the reserve is there for. However, we didn’t want to pull the entire deficit out of that,” Verna said.
Supervisor Scott Matson criticized the proposed tax increase.
“There’s a lot of senior citizens that this will affect that aren’t sitting on big fat pensions…I just don’t think it’s right when there’s other things that could be cut,” he said.
Verna said the finance committee considered the township’s costs and whether to cut or reduce them further to balance the budget without using the reserves or increasing taxes.
“I understand where you’re coming from, Scott. I also think though, when I think about the community and the things that people value in the community, people want to continue receiving these services. We don’t want to cut to a point that there’s nothing left here,” Verna said.
The supervisors will adopt the 2021 budget at their Dec. 8 meeting. The document will be available for review at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex and posted on the township’s website.
“We looked through this a long time. Nobody wants to raise taxes, but I think we’re at that point,” supervisors chairman John Beaufort said.
In other business, the supervisors voted to enact new oil and gas zoning laws and add solar technology to the township’s zoning ordinance.
The board voted 3-1 to approve the ordinance amending the section of Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance that addresses unconventional natural resource drilling — also known as hydraulic fracturing or “fracking.”
Revisions included increased setbacks for drilling operations from protected structures and streams, additional performance standards, plus information and environmental study requirements for fracking companies.
“We did have a goal of making sure that everything in there was, we thought, based on most recent, most up-to-date Pennsylvania case law, defensible, in case of a legal challenge. We believe this ordinance as written would survive a challenge,” solicitor Michael Korns said. He assisted the environment subcommittee under the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee in developing the document.
The township’s planning commission recommended approval of the amendments, which were presented at an Oct. 13 public hearing. The Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development had minimal comments after its review of the document.
Supervisor Scott Matson voted against the oil and gas changes, explaining to the Bulletin after the meeting that he was “more than comfortable” with what was included in township’s 2015 zoning ordinance.
Ligonier Township residents wishing to add solar panels to their single-family homes will be able to have their plans approved by the zoning officer, as the supervisors unanimously approved a separate amendment adding solar-related definitions to the zoning ordinance.
Commercial and multi-family home installations will still need to be approved as special exceptions by the zoning hearing board.
An upcoming air quality study will provide a baseline for potential future industrial development in the Ligonier Valley, a region susceptible to air pollution given its topography, according to a local community advocate.
Environmental subcommittee member Annie MacDougall announced that the Pittsburgh Foundation has awarded a grant for a three-year air quality study that will involve six air monitors installed throughout the valley, locations to be determined.
The nonprofit Environmental Health Project will conduct the study at no cost to Ligonier Township or Ligonier Borough residents.
A coalition of private citizens and the Citizens to Preserve Ligonier Valley group worked for more than a year on the grant proposal.
Coupled with the region’s excellent water quality, the air monitoring data could also help designate the Ligonier Valley as a desirable and healthy area and thus attract more tourists and residents, according to MacDougall.
The supervisors also authorized township staff and Korns to work on a request for proposals (RFP) seeking potential public/private partnerships in operating Ligonier Beach Park, including reopening the swimming pool, among other recreational uses.
The RFP request came from Ligonier Beach Development Committee chairman Larry Shew. According to his statement accompanying the minutes from the committee’s Nov. 5 meeting, the committee decided to provide two additional months for a group to develop a public/private partnership for the swimming pool, before recommending any ideas to the supervisors, drafting a master plan and applying for funding.
“At this point in time, as you know, the township has no interest in operating the pool, but we’ll give someone the opportunity to present something that would be doable,” Carcella said.
The board also approved a $1 per hour raise for part-time administrative assistant Bethany Caldwell.
Her title will also change to finance officer, to better align with her evolving role, which includes budget planning and grant applications.
During her two years as a Ligonier Township employee, Caldwell has brought in around $760,000 in grant funding for the municipality, Verna noted.
“We’re starting to gain some momentum; there’s other applications in place. That takes a lot of effort and skill on her part to kind of navigate that process, so I can appreciate that. That’s been a huge asset to the community; that’s a considerable amount of money to come into our area,” she said.
The supervisors also recognized two recent donations toward the future fishing dock at Mill Creek Memorial Park near the Ligonier Valley Trail bridge — $7,500 from the Al Ludwig Memorial Fund and $2,000 from Victor Smith.
The supervisors approved a lot line revision plan for Chester and Laura Fisher, who in 2016 separated five acres from their more than 30-acre property on McDowell Road. The couple needs to move the boundary between the two parcels about 50 feet south to accommodate a prospective buyer who wants to limit driveway access on the smaller lot.
The board also approved a subdivision and side-lot addition resulting in an equal swap of property between the Kosker and Snyder families on Binkey Road.
The planning commission previously recommended approval of both plans. Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger thanked the Ligonier Valley Endowment for a $3,600 grant to purchase five ballistic vests for the department.
“The continuing support of the endowment and its members has made us one of the best-equipped departments in the Commonwealth,” Berger said.
He also read a letter from Congressman John Joyce thanking the chief for attending an Oct. 16 roundtable to discuss drug-related issues with James Carroll, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Under Pennsylvania’s Second Class Township Code, the board of supervisors may elect to receive health care benefits, although none of Ligonier Township’s supervisors choose to receive them.
The board unanimously adopted a resolution codifying its stance against accepting the benefits.
The supervisors also met Nov. 2 for an executive session to discuss personnel and litigation matters, according to Korns. Their next scheduled meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
