The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to appoint Supervisor Erik Ross as its representative on the newly established Ligonier Beach Study Committee.

The nine-person committee will oversee the feasibility study for the former Ligonier Beach property. That study will look at whether it is possible for a pool to return to the area and other possible recreational uses for the tract of land.

