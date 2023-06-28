The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to appoint Supervisor Erik Ross as its representative on the newly established Ligonier Beach Study Committee.
The nine-person committee will oversee the feasibility study for the former Ligonier Beach property. That study will look at whether it is possible for a pool to return to the area and other possible recreational uses for the tract of land.
Supervisors Ross, Dan Resenic and D. Scott Matson all voted to appoint Ross. Supervisors Stephanie Verna and John Beaufort voted against it.
After the vote, Beaufort questioned why the supervisors would appoint someone who is against having a pool.
Ross, Matson and Resenic have all said in the past they do not want the township to own a pool or that they have spoken to residents who are against it.
In March, Ross told the Bulletin he would like to see an entity like the Loyalhanna Watershed Association take over the property.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Ross said he has spent about 15 summers down at the Ligonier Beach property in the past.
“I know this place through and through,” Ross said. “So, they can say what they want to say. I know what it is.”
The township will seek letters of interest from residents and other community members who want to serve on the committee. Resenic said it will take some time to fill the seats, but he has already received interest from Susan Huba with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Terrell Funk, a township recreation board member and others.
Friends of Ligonier Beach members will hold at least four seats, Resenic said.
FOLB President Melissa Eller told the Bulletin she’s excited to get things started.
“We’re excited to participate in moving the plan forward,” Eller said.
Eller is the daughter of Beaufort.
The supervisors did not take any action to move forward with a request from the FOLB to hold a joint kickoff event at the beach property.
Resenic initially said he would be in favor of an event so long as a hole on the property was filled in and the feasibility study was completed.
“I don’t know know what you would be kicking off and what you would be trying to support unless you had a feasibility study that said, ‘OK, this is what’s feasible, and this is what isn’t,’” Resenic said.
At the end of the meeting, Eller explained the FOLB was hoping the event would highlight the partnership of moving forward with the study and help explain to residents what is and isn’t happening. She also hoped the event could be used to help highlight the township’s police and fire services as well as the supervisors.
Resenic responded, “I’m sure we can talk about it at the next meeting.”
Township Manager Michael Strelic asked Resenic if he should keep the item on the meeting agenda going forward, to which Resenic agreed.
The supervisors also had a split 3-2 vote after Verna made a motion to appoint Jim Giesey to an open zoning board seat.
Giesey previously sat on the board and the recreation board. Verna said after the meeting that Giesey, who was one of four people who submitted letters of interest, is a lifelong resident who is familiar with the area.
“He’s thoughtful, he thinks through the pros and cons,” Verna said. “The one big thing with him is he’s not a shortsighted thinker.”
But Verna was unable to secure enough votes, with Beaufort choosing to appoint Giesey, and Resenic, Ross and Matson voting against.
Resenic told the supervisors that he had someone in mind who he thought was more than qualified. But the person is currently a resident of Laurel Mountain Borough.
That resident is currently building a house in the township, but construction has taken longer than expected, Resenic said.
Beaufort asked what was wrong with the list of candidates given at Tuesday’s meeting. Resenic only addressed Giesey.
“He posted false and malicious information on Facebook,” Resenic said.
When Beaufort asked for more information, Resenic said he wouldn’t “talk about it anymore.”
The Bulletin reached out to Giesey for comment. He said he has never posted anything like what Resenic claimed.
He added that he has posted in the past about Resenic being against the pool.
“I have served this valley very well,” Giesey said.
Resenic said he doesn’t believe appointing someone to the vacant seat to be a pressing issue. The board does have an appeal scheduled for July 18.
When asked if he has made up his mind on who to appoint, Resenic said he knows who he likes.
“And I have one vote,” he added.
The Bulletin asked Matson why he voted against appointing Giesey. But while speaking to Matson about his votes during the meeting, Ross instructed him not to comment.
“Hey, no comments,” Ross said.
The supervisors did attempt to appoint Janelle Emery to a recreation board seat, but it was discovered she was not a resident, a requirement of the seat.
Verna asked Strelic why the supervisors were given names when the individuals had not been vetted to ensure they met the basic requirements.
The supervisors then voted 5-0 to appoint Robert Barron to the alternate seat.
The supervisors also approved a new contract with the union that represents the public works department. The supervisors voted 4-1, with Matson voting against.
The Bulletin asked Matson why he voted against the contract.
“I don’t really agree with contracts,” Matson said.
He did not elaborate any further.
Both Resenic and Verna praised the work of the public works department.
“I appreciate that the public works committee has been diligently working to keep … our roads in good order and keep things clear,” Verna said.
Resenic said the new contract corrects some problems with wage disparities between new hires and senior crew members.
“The public works crew, they made some concessions,” Resenic said. “We understand that pay raises are inevitable.”
Resenic added that he hopes the employees are happy with the contract they received and that he has no problems with it.
While reviewing the township’s correspondence, Strelic informed the supervisors that it had received two letters opposing a retreat and rehab center.
Strelic said both letters referenced a conditional use application. He clarified for the board and public that the township has not received any applications for the specific property nor any other property in the township.
Resenic emphasized what Strelic said later in the meeting. He said there were rumors going around that the township was holding onto an application.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors will hold their next meeting 7 p.m. July 11.
