Two weeks ago, Ligonier Township’s new emergency management coordinator was leading his first staff meeting, aware of weather forecasts, but not expecting the intensity of the windstorm that felled trees, shut roads and stranded residents without power that weekend.

Patrick McDowell during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday spoke about the cooperation between his emergency management team, the township’s public works crew, local fire companies, and the Ligonier Valley Police Department during the March 3 windstorm that slammed parts of Ligonier Township and other Westmoreland County municipalities.

