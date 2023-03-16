Two weeks ago, Ligonier Township’s new emergency management coordinator was leading his first staff meeting, aware of weather forecasts, but not expecting the intensity of the windstorm that felled trees, shut roads and stranded residents without power that weekend.
Patrick McDowell during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday spoke about the cooperation between his emergency management team, the township’s public works crew, local fire companies, and the Ligonier Valley Police Department during the March 3 windstorm that slammed parts of Ligonier Township and other Westmoreland County municipalities.
The supervisors commended the personnel and volunteers who spent long hours clearing trees and navigating downed wires, including the township’s six-member public works department: Merle Knupp, Tim Leonard, Russ Berkey, Cord Kelly, Mike Shadron and Zachary Yesho.
“I just want to say thank you to the emergency staff and fire department and so forth from the catastrophe we had here on Friday night. We have a lot of people just getting cable back as we speak. The power was out for a long period of time and we had a lot of volunteers out there, we had township crews out there – give them hats off – cleaning out trees and trying to get roadways open,” Vice Chairman Erik Ross said.
Township Manager Michael Strelic said the public works employees worked their normal 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. shift Friday, March 3, were called back at 6 p.m., worked until 1 a.m. Saturday, and returned by 7 a.m. By the time they left around lunchtime, they had mostly every township road cleared.
“We have a good crew back there. I come from a place where the public works crew is literally 100 times larger than what we have here, and they didn’t have the capabilities that we have here. There’s always a little room for improvement, but Ligonier Township is lucky to have the crew that we have,” Strelic said.
At least a dozen people told Strelic they had never experienced anything like that storm before, he said, with 40 mph gales barreling down the western side of the mountain, hitting Waterford, Rector and Laughlintown the hardest.
The aftermath ranged from roof damage, tree limbs tangled in power lines, blocked roads and one destroyed vehicle in Laughlintown, according to McDowell. No injuries were reported.
About 33% of West Penn Power customers in Ligonier Township lost power alone, according to Finance Officer Bethany Caldwell, while the company was stretched thin addressing about 36,000 affected customers across Westmoreland and Fayette counties, bringing in out-of-state contractors to help.
Portions of Routes 30, 271, 259, Nature Run Road and multiple township streets remained closed for extended periods of time, as emergency crews awaited West Penn’s assistance with fallen trees on wires. However, residents on Route 271 were effectively “put on an island” as that road was shut longer for electric pole replacements.
The township’s three volunteer fire departments – Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford – fielded more than 70 calls in less than 24 hours, with Waterford handling 51 alone, according to Supervisor John Beaufort. He added that the Waterford station welcomed several folks sheltering from the squall.
“Just a reminder, these fire stations – for something like that, flooding or snow – most of these fire stations will open up, they have generators, and they can take care of you. Just keep that in mind,” Beaufort said.
The windstorm hit about two months into McDowell’s tenure as Ligonier Township’s new emergency management coordinator, whose team includes deputy coordinators Steve Smithley, Glenn Cramer and Gary Roberts. McDowell was at work during the episode while Roberts was out of town.
McDowell said while his team did many things right, the storm revealed there’s some room for improvement.
“We definitely learned from this. We plan on making some changes that we already discussed. Things we did right and what more we can do. One is communications,” McDowell said, not only with township staff but also with the public.
The emergency management team is considering social media options to curb rumors and provide residents with official information during incidents, exploring command center locations and planning community outreach about available emergency shelters.
In other business, before Ligonier Township commits to working with the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) on the master plan and swimming pool feasibility study for the dormant recreation site, Supervisor Chairman Dan Resenic proposed that the two parties meet to determine how the township will be reimbursed for any administrative staff work.
Given the board’s decision not to spend taxpayer money in administering a state grant that will fund half the project cost, Resenic suggested Strelic and Caldwell meet with FOLB representatives to come up with a plan.
Ligonier Township received a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Community Conservation Partnership program that will be equally matched by FOLB’s fundraising efforts.
“We don’t want expenses for administrative costs, legal costs, to come out of the $50,000 match, so we need to find a way to reimburse the township for financial expenses for Mr. Strelic, Mrs. Caldwell and [Solicitor Dan] Hudock,” Resenic said.
FOLB President Melissa Eller agreed to meet with township staff.
“We certainly can sit down with them. I have a couple creative thoughts on how to make this happen,” she said.
The township and FOLB have yet to agree upon a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that clarifies their roles and responsibilities in collaborating on the master plan development and feasibility study.
The supervisors last month voted unanimously to extend their deadline for FOLB to provide its committed funding until the two parties sign the MOU and the grant agreement. The nonprofit organization had secured its $50,000 for the board’s Feb. 14 meeting.
“I think that the FOLB have really put forward a huge effort. We moved forward with good intentions; we talked about having [Hudock] take a look [at the MOU]. They did the legwork, having a very reputable law firm draft this. I’m a little bit frustrated that we’re in a little bit of a ‘chicken or the egg,’ so I’m optimistic that hopefully after this meeting we can kind of move forward just so we can advance and get things moving along, regardless of which side of the fence you sit on,” Supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
Verna also asked for a timeline of the pending relocation of a Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) waterline and razing of the old restaurant and bathhouse buildings at Ligonier Beach.
“I understand that it was the county’s program for the demolition. It’s a mess out there. It was a mess ahead of the storm, it’s an absolute mess now,” Verna said.
Resenic said he was in touch with MAWC Operations Manager Chris Light earlier that evening about the waterline, who told him the agency is trying to get the general contractor to move on the project, although he couldn’t give a start date.
Ligonier Township is looking to attract more qualified candidates for its open public works lead role. The supervisors voted 5-0 to update the job title to public works foreman and also pass an ordinance reducing health care contributions for non-union full-time employees from 20% to 10% of the policy cost.
Job responsibilities involve planning, directing, reviewing, and coordinating the township’s Public Works Department and its programs, including road maintenance, asset management, safety, and parks and recreation, according to the job summary posted on the township’s website. The salary range is $55,000 to $64,000, plus benefits.
Interested candidates are asked to submit a cover letter, resume and three professional references to Michael Strelic at mstrelic@ligoniertownship.com, or One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group reported the firm continues to monitor the Dollar General store construction on Route 271, which has progressed slowly due to weather. He also mentioned a recent meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection representatives about the township’s proposed Act 537 sewage facilities plan, which remains in limbo pending the agency’s approval.
Ligonier Township’s annual spring Dumpster Days event is planned for Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex on Route 711 north. Only township residents with valid IDs are eligible to participate. Fees and prohibited items are listed on the township’s website.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
