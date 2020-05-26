Despite the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) upon municipalities state and nationwide, Ligonier Township’s year-to-date finances are only about 9% short of 2019 levels, according to township manager Terry Carcella.
Carcella has provided the township supervisors with financial updates while the board continues to meet remotely for regular meetings because of the health crisis.
As of May, the township has received $311,000 in real estate taxes, which comprises about 80% of that expected revenue. Only about 44% of earned income taxes have been collected so far, in comparison. Local services and real estate transfer taxes are also a little bit off, Carcella said during the supervisors’ work session on Tuesday, held via the Zoom online conferencing system.
Ligonier Township’s biggest financial concern is Idlewild and SoakZone. Even if the amusement park opens for a limited 2020 season, because season passes were extended through summer 2021, the township would only collect the 10% amusement tax on those passes once during the two-year period.
“Whether they open this year or not will be irrelevant to us because of the fact that we’re going to have to budget plan not just the rest of this year with income but for next year. So that’s where we’re at at this point in time. We know there will be a shortfall; we don’t know what level that will be,” Carcella said.
Carcella added that the finance committee plans to prepare early 2021 budget estimates after second quarter-end.
Ligonier Township officials are also looking at the costs for keeping the public informed of important community news. According to Carcella, the township spends $1,750 per quarter to produce and mail a community newsletter to all residents. The township spends $230 per month for the Savvy Citizen mobile app notification service and posts newsletters on the township website.
The township’s next newsletter will soon be mailed out and Carcella is asking residents who want to continue receiving a printed newsletter by mail to return a form included in the newsletter to the township office.
Nieusma reported that the Ligonier Valley School Board voted to add a note about Savvy Citizen to the district’s website, alerting the entire Ligonier Valley School District of the service.
In other financial news, Ligonier Township received a clean audit of its Liquid Fuels Account for 2018, Carcella reported, highlighting earned interest income of $4,748.
The planning commission will resume its review of potential zoning ordinance amendments, including those covering oil and natural gas drilling in Ligonier Township.
Planning commission members earlier this year began reviewing the possible changes to the township’s 2015 zoning ordinance, holding a public workshop in February where they reviewed pages of suggested regulations for unconventional drilling operations, also known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking.
The oil and gas amendments were proposed by the environmental subcommittee overseen by the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
Other proposed revisions include adding definitions and uses to the zoning ordinance and changing the zoning districts in areas of the township primed for development.
New definitions could include outdoor markets, renewable solar energy, short-term rentals and wedding venues. Adding some of these definitions would allow the township to enforce regulations for these uses, zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma explained.
Nieusma pointed to areas with current or future public water and sewer system access like Nicely Road and Wilpen as those that should be reclassified under the residential zoning district rather than agricultural.
The planning commission hopes to host one more workshop where they further discuss the potential zoning changes and hammer out the oil and gas issues, before preparing an amendment for a public hearing this summer, township solicitor Michael Korns said. The commission will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Korns speculated that Westmoreland County could be included in the next group of Pennsylvania counties that Gov. Tom Wolf announces on Friday would be moving into the green phase of reopening. If Westmoreland County is included, the county could go green as early as Friday, June 5, Korns said.
That phase would allow the supervisors to host in-person meetings again, restaurants to operate at limited capacity and the township to reopen its public properties. Korns said he would draft a memo for the supervisors outlining the regulations when Westmoreland County enters the green phase.
The supervisors voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration for Ligonier Township indefinitely, keeping it open-ended as they continue to monitor the terms of the county and state’s respective emergency declarations.
The board received a copy of a letter sent from multiple municipal agencies lobbying Gov. Wolf to allocate a portion of Pennsylvania’s unassigned $3.9 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds to municipalities.
The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, and the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners are co-signers of the letter.
The supervisors held off approving a May bill for $1,531.66 to Beaufort Services for a water line repair in the Hi Acres section of the township. Only three supervisors were present for the vote — chairman John Beaufort, vice chairman Paul Knupp and Dan Weimer — and Beaufort abstained due to a conflict of interest. Supervisor Scott Matson left the meeting early, while supervisor Stephanie Verna was absent.
A stormwater survey developed by the EADS Group will soon be available on the Ligonier Township website for residents to report flooding incidents, even uploading images if they wish.
Beaufort reported that the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s two new vehicles — a Ford F-150 truck and a Ford Explorer SUV — are now in service.
Ligonier Township’s engineer and solicitor are trying to unravel the history of a stormwater swale installed along Hutch Lane, trying to determine if the township is responsible for maintaining it. EADS engineer Ben Faas contacted Morris Knowles & Associates, but the township’s former engineering firm could not provide any information.
The supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
