Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will keep Myers School Road closed until the end of 2024 but, for now, will not receive compensation from Coal Loaders Inc. for the closure.

The board voted 3-2 Tuesday on a basic framework that will keep the road closed until Dec. 21, 2024, but representatives from Coal Loaders Inc. told township Solicitor Dan Hudock paying $5,000 a month during the closure was not “economical,” he said. Instead, the township would charge a $5,000 penalty for every month after the deadline.

