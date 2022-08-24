Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will keep Myers School Road closed until the end of 2024 but, for now, will not receive compensation from Coal Loaders Inc. for the closure.
The board voted 3-2 Tuesday on a basic framework that will keep the road closed until Dec. 21, 2024, but representatives from Coal Loaders Inc. told township Solicitor Dan Hudock paying $5,000 a month during the closure was not “economical,” he said. Instead, the township would charge a $5,000 penalty for every month after the deadline.
Supervisor Erik Ross was not pleased with the company requesting an additional year, which will keep the road closed for a total of five years with little benefit to the township.
“Them adding on to (the closure deadline) is their problem, not ours,” Ross said.
Ross, along with Supervisor Dan Resenic, voted to open the road within the next 60 days, with Supervisors Scott Matson, John Beaufort and Stephanie Verna voting to keep it closed.
Beaufort initially wanted to vote to open the road because he wanted to see the township receive some compensation.
“I agree, it’s a hard pill to swallow for two years,” Beaufort said.
Beaufort said he wanted to see the township negotiate to receive some compensation after a year if the road is to be closed until 2024.
Hudock said the township could negotiate for the compensation as it moves forward. Verna asked for a clarification of the motion which includes the road closure, restoration paid for by Coal Loaders Inc. and the $5,000 penalty. With the clarification from Hudock and the reading of the motion, Beaufort voted to keep the road closed.
Resenic asked Hudock if it was unusual for a township to be dealing with these issues three years into a road closure. Hudock agreed it was unusual but said outside factors like the pandemic and market conditions play a part in the matter. Resenic said he was tired of hearing COVID-19 as an excuse.
“I get sick and tired of the COVID excuse because I live out here and I see just as many coal trucks going up and down (state Route) 711 and (state Route) 271 and COVID didn’t stop those coal trucks,” Resenic said. “I’m just not happy with the way it all transpired and it’s no one in this room’s fault.”
Township Manager Michael Strelic asked the board to consider moving the contract for dog control to the police department and share the cost with Ligonier Borough. Strelic said the contract had not been needed since 2019 but two days ago, Ligonier Valley Police needed to utilize it for a dog tied to a stop sign.
The board unanimously agreed to move the contract with the police and work with them and the borough to find a unified solution.
The board approved having the township advertise a change in the nuisance code to include portable toilets. Strelic told the board the updated policy would ban portable toilets in the township that are in place for longer than 30 days.
With a change to the code, the township must advertise the policy to the public before the board can approve it.
The issue came up while working with a resident who said workers with Comcast had left a portable toilet along his road for months, claiming to be doing construction. Trevor Seiling said it has been an ongoing issue.
“For the past year I have had a port-a-john I can see from my bedroom window, living room and kitchen, being lit up at night, being visited all hours of the day by contractors,” Seiling said.
Seiling told the board he worked with the township’s former code enforcement officer back in May to get the toilet removed. Seiling said it was gone for a little while but had returned.
Praising his work, Seiling said Scott Hogan, the township’s new code enforcement officer on his second day on the job, was able to get Comcast to remove the portable toilet by Friday.
The township did not take any action regarding a request for a 5K race Jan. 1 through Ligonier Township and Borough.
Verna said she had concerns with the communication between the organizers and local police and fire departments. The letter the township received also mentioned potentially plowing a trail for the runners and Verna said she wanted clarification on who would plow the trail and what safeguards would be in place in case of damage.
“I certainly don’t want to discourage someone from trying to put on an event during that time of year when not a lot happens,” Verna said. “I think whoever is organizing this needs to get people together.”
Without a public works director and with Strelic on two weeks of vacation beginning next week, the board agreed Hogan should be the public works point of contact, after no public works employees were appointed to take lead.
Hogan will not be in any managerial role but can direct questions and concerns to the necessary person in Strelic’s absence.
Verna stressed that no concerns should be brought to the township supervisors as they have no managerial authority after Resenic suggested Hogan could reach out to Strelic or the supervisors so they can contact Hudock. Resenic agreed to Verna’s recommendation.
“Absolutely, I agree, 100%,” Resenic said. “None of the supervisors needs to (be involved), we’re not managers, we have no authority.”
