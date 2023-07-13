Ligonier Township Complex

Ligonier Township is one of 43 municipalities and authorities recently awarded a county grant to address water and sewer issues affecting their communities.

Township Manager Michael Strelic at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday announced the $100,000 grant, which will be used to upgrade storm sewer and stormwater infrastructure throughout the municipality.

