Ligonier Township is one of 43 municipalities and authorities recently awarded a county grant to address water and sewer issues affecting their communities.
Township Manager Michael Strelic at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday announced the $100,000 grant, which will be used to upgrade storm sewer and stormwater infrastructure throughout the municipality.
The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners in June gave almost $8.8 million for water and sewer system projects from the total $105.3 million the county received for COVID-19 pandemic relief through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Ligonier Township applied for a total of $200,000 to purchase stormwater equipment and supplies such as catch basins, storm drains, junction boxes, inlet grates, and cross pipe delineators for key areas including Hidden Valley Road, Kissell Springs Road, Myers School Road, Mill Road, Peoples Road and Serena Road.
As the grant is a 50/50 match, the township will need to contribute another $100,000. Strelic said he would probably suggest using money from the township’s ARPA fund, which as of June 30 had $168,853 left out of the more than $666,000 the municipality received in two rounds.
In other business, the supervisors hope to fill the seats on a new committee that will oversee a feasibility study to gauge potential recreational uses at the defunct Ligonier Beach.
Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) President Melissa Eller, Strelic and Supervisor Erik Ross will meet to prepare their recommendations for the nine-member Ligonier Beach Study Committee for the board to review.
The supervisors at their June 27 meeting narrowly appointed Ross as the board’s committee representative by a vote of 3-2.
The feasibility study will not only examine the site’s historic swimming pool, but also other possible uses of the nearly 9-acre property now owned by Ligonier Township.
The study and a master site plan for Ligonier Beach are funded by a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant the township received earlier this year, plus a matching $50,000 raised by the nonprofit FOLB citizens group.
“Many, many, many people should be involved in this other than those just on the committee. The committee is there to serve in this function and they’ll be engaging with many other people. So we want people on the committee that we think are going to function well in this role of the committee and not just a smattering of random people,” Supervisor Stephanie Verna said. Eller, Strelic and Ross also plan to discuss a potential community kick-off event at Ligonier Beach to share information about the upcoming master plan and feasibility study.
The supervisors by a 4-1 vote selected Tim Baacke to fill a vacancy on the Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, his term expiring at the end of 2025.
Verna told the Bulletin after the meeting that she voted against Baacke’s appointment because he only recently moved into the township from Laurel Mountain Borough, where he served as councilman.
“I would have preferred to have a resident that had been here a little bit longer-term, since a lot of zoning decisions I think have a long-term consequence,” Verna said.
The board also voted 4-1 to approve a new five-year agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) where the agency will continue reimbursing Ligonier Township for winter maintenance of three routes: Owl Hollow Road, Springer Road and Marietta Road.
This time, Supervisor Scott Matson cast the lone opposing vote.
The township expects to receive more than $18,000 from the state agency for maintaining those three roads in the first year of the new agreement.
Strelic had recommended cutting the latter two roads and retaining Owl Hollow strictly as a business decision, but both the supervisors and police chief had concerns about PennDOT’s response considering emergency vehicle access.
“My experience of those couple of roads, being the township does them, thank goodness, because it does take a lot longer to get to those roads for our access – ambulance, [police], fire. They don’t seem like they are major roads, but they actually kind of are,” Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics said.
Ligonier Township and its municipal authority continue to negotiate a service agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) that if financially acceptable could clear the way for the state to finally approve a new Act 537 sewage facilities plan for the township.
While the township has favored building a new wastewater treatment plant to serve the Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove neighborhoods, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has preferred a costlier alternative of sending sewage from the northern end of the township to the MAWC facility in Ligonier Borough.
Solicitor Dan Hudock reported that the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority and the EADS Group recently met with outside accountants and plan to prepare a proposal for MAWC with financial terms that would make that option more favorable than building a new plant.
The township appealed to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board after the DEP rejected its proposed Act 537 plan, but that appeal would no longer be needed if a service agreement with MAWC were put in place.
“We’ve gotten the deadlines pushed until later in the year with DEP’s consent and DEP is very happy that we’re continuing to talk to MAWC,” Hudock said.
The supervisors also unanimously passed a resolution that addresses two years of police and non-uniform pension plan overpayments.
Ligonier Township received more pension aid than it spent in 2018 and 2022. The resolution transfers the approximately $16,000 from 2018 into the Ligonier Valley Police Department’s pension plan and repays the $6,579 surplus from 2022 – a year when the township experienced high staff turnover – back to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Residents should be aware that Russell Standard will be chip sealing nearly two dozen roads throughout Ligonier Township during the week of Aug. 21.
Strelic asked drivers to be patient during any street closures and drive below 35 mph to help the chips absorb into the tar.
The affected roads are: Baltic Road, Baton Road, Berkley Road, Carey School Road, Calvary Street, Claycomb Road, Deeds Road, Dickey Road, Hotel Road, Jacob Miller Road, Kissell Springs Road, Melville Road, Peoples Road, Robb Road, Rose Road, Second Street, Serena Road, Swank Road, Third Street, Walnut Street, Weller Road, White City Road and Wilpen Fire Hall.
Hudock also informed the board that The Pittsburgh Retreat (TPR), a nonprofit organization that sought to open a faith-based retreat facility in Ligonier Township, has terminated its pending purchase agreement for Hidden Meadow Farm, a 133-acre estate located on a private lane off of Austraw Road.
TPR’s proposed use of the property did not comply with the township’s zoning ordinance, which the planning commission is currently reviewing and updating. Residents opposed to the retreat center have raised concerns at recent public meetings, although TPR never formally applied for a conditional use permit during its inquiries into whether the facility would be possible.
As part of the county’s semiquincentennial in 2023, the Westmoreland County 250th Anniversary Committee is seeking items from municipalities for a time capsule to be buried in the new courtyard at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
Verna suggested donating a Ligonier Beach T-shirt for the time capsule.
“I’d love to see that go in. It’s an iconic township landmark,” she said.
To conclude his monthly fire call report, Supervisor John Beaufort reminded the public that the Ligonier Valley fire companies last week mailed the organization’s annual campaign letter, its primary fundraiser for the four volunteer fire departments that serve Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough.
“Just to remind people that it’s good to donate. It’s also good to volunteer,” Beaufort said.
The next Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
