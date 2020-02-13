The Ligonier Camp and Conference Center (LCCC) is ready to proceed with building a new overnight lodge and fellowship hall to support its programming.
The Ligonier Township Supervisors on Tuesday granted final conditional approval of a land development plan for the Christian summer camp and retreat center located at 188 Macartney Lane, just off Route 711 North.
The board’s unanimous vote caps off a months-long process for the LCCC during which executive director Patrick Myers and engineer Doug Coffman of the Markosky Engineering Group brought several stages of the plan to the planning commission and supervisors.
Some conditions need to be met before construction can begin. The LCCC is still waiting for a final building plan that includes a new retaining wall, which should take about 4 to 5 weeks. The contractor will also supply the bond for the project before construction begins, Coffman said.
As previously reported, the proposed 19,000-square-foot lodge and fellowship hall will include 11 12-person dorms plus counselor rooms and a central meeting area restricted to summer campers and church, school, youth and nonprofit groups that also rent the LCCC.
Coffman said the LCCC has received three required permits from the Westmoreland Conservation District since the plan last came before the supervisors, for the erosion and sedimentation control plan, the stormwater management plan and construction-related stormwater discharge.
Township staff reviewed the performance and maintenance agreement and the stormwater maintenance agreement for the development. Solicitor Michael Korns said he was also OK with the agreements.
The stormwater management system for the new development includes water quality inlets, a retention basin feeding a tributary to Mill Creek and upgraded parking areas with a permeable geocell grid surface.
The planning commission last month recommended final conditional approval of the LCCC’s plan.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee is working on project cost estimates in advance of an upcoming public meeting to discuss the future of the historic swimming pool and restaurant.
The estimates are for work that must be done to the shuttered property as well as community suggestions expected to come up at the Feb. 19 meeting, including saving the pool, township engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group told the Bulletin.
Cost estimate reports probably will not be finished in time for the 7 p.m. meeting, but they will be discussed, Faas said. He also reported that the development committee visited the site last Saturday.
The EADS Group is also creating an inventory of the stormwater collection systems in Laughlintown and studying their condition, following significant flooding to the village in 2019.
The supervisors briefly discussed possibly adding a survey to the Ligonier Township website to collect information from Laughlintown residents about their properties and any flooding incidents they have experienced.
The data and images entered into the survey would feed geographic information system (GIS) mapping software that EADS can use to evaluate and prioritize stormwater mitigation projects and apply for grant funding.
The board also agreed to buy a new five-ton road roller for the public works department at a cost of $58,000 from Groff Tractor & Equipment in New Stanton.
The roller is the missing puzzle piece the township needs for roadwork, township manager Terry Carcella said. The purchase is already included in the township’s liquid fuels budget for this year.
In personnel business, the supervisors voted 4-0 to appoint Patrick Myers and Kevin McVicker to the two vacant positions on the board of auditors, to four-year and two-year terms, respectively. Chairman John Beaufort was absent.
The three-member board, which includes Ronald Lloyd, will meet soon to set the annual stipend for the supervisors.
In addition, the supervisors appointed administrative assistants Bethany Caldwell and Tracy Krowchak to handle all required online submissions to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which includes state reports for Ligonier Township’s liquid fuels account and Department of Community and Economic Development reports on financial conditions and tax rates.
The board also voted to pass a resolution opposing Pennsylvania House Bill 349 requiring municipalities enforcing the state’s Uniform Construction Code to contract with two third-party code inspectors.
Ligonier Township has not endured any problems with the sole company it uses for inspections, TKL Code Inspection Services, according to Carcella. Having to contract with another company would cause more costs and confusion, he contended.
Westmoreland County is introducing a new Pennsylvania Act 167 stormwater management plan covering all 65 municipalities across the county. Carcella announced there will be an informational meeting held at the Ligonier Township municipal complex from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 5.
The meeting is designed for municipal staff, planner and engineers, Carcella said, but it is also open to the public.
The supervisors held an executive session prior to Tuesday’s meeting to discuss personnel and litigation issues.
The board will meet again this month for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
