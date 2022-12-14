Ligonier Township residents will not see a property tax increase next year, but unless the municipality finds ways to cut costs or increase income, that may not be the case in the future.

The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve the proposed $2.2 million operating budget for 2023, combined with the first published five-year financial plan in the township’s history.

Bulletin Staff Writer Joe Wells contributed to this story. He can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.