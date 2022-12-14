Ligonier Township residents will not see a property tax increase next year, but unless the municipality finds ways to cut costs or increase income, that may not be the case in the future.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 to approve the proposed $2.2 million operating budget for 2023, combined with the first published five-year financial plan in the township’s history.
The supervisors unanimously approved a resolution keeping the tax rate at 5 mills for 2023.
The balanced budget avoids a real estate tax increase thanks to the township’s second allotment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding. The municipality received more than $666,000 total between 2021 and 2022.
However, when this federal money runs out by 2025, Ligonier Township will start to see a deficit that could eat into its reserves, according to its budget projections.
“The budget is what it is. We’re running essentially in a deficit. We’re relying on ARPA funds that came from the government. We’ll make it through 2023, but we are experiencing significant increases in the costs of the labor here, of the staff. The staff and management and administration has gone up considerably as we’ve had some turnover here,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
Verna, an accountant by trade who sits on the board’s Finance Committee, was the lone vote against approving the budget and five-year plan for this reason. Verna explained that while she would have approved a 2023 standalone budget, she couldn’t vote for a five-year financial forecast that shows the public ongoing deficits in the township’s general operations without including any mechanisms like a real estate tax increase to support the numbers.
“I did not want to approve the plan at this point in time because the projections out to five years actually showed and present a pretty terrible downward spiral. I can’t at this point in time do that formally,” Verna said.
Verna also voted against approving the 2023 Capital Budget and corresponding Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan.
Some of Ligonier Township’s major capital improvement projects over the next few years include purchasing several public works vehicles and a new salt dome plus repairing the roof at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
The five-year improvement plan estimates a $277,408 deficit in the Capital Fund in 2027. Verna pointed out that the township would have to tap its reserve fund to cover the shortfall, reducing its expected reserves for that year to under $500,000.
She asked what the “binding consequence” of approving the township’s five-year plans would be. Manager Michael Strelic pointed out that the supervisors would still have to vote to approve each individual year’s budget annually.
Overall, Ligonier Township’s biggest cost increase for 2023 is upwards of $100,000 in employee salaries and health insurance, thanks to the high turnover on the township’s administrative staff this year. Expenses for Strelic’s position alone are projected to rise by nearly $26,000 – or 30% – compared to the 2022 budget.
Verna explained that full-time health care coverage runs about $20,000 per employee per year, which both Strelic and finance officer Bethany Caldwell as full-time staff now have. Prior to Strelic’s hiring and Caldwell’s promotion from part-time, former management and zoning employees waived this benefit and base salaries were lower.
“Turnover is expensive,” Verna said.
The supervisors held a final budget workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the more than 60-page document, which not only compares the 2023 budget to the past four years, but also includes the five-year projections for 2023-27 in order to help officials with future financial decisions.
The board’s approval of the budget included several amendments and technical corrections finalized during the work session, including: boosting the special legal services budget from $2,500 to $10,000 anticipating additional union negotiation costs with the public works contract expiring next year; reinstating the $1,500 annual donation to the Ligonier Valley Library, which was initially cut; bump the capital project fund from $6,400 to $10,000 for future furnace replacements at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex; and increasing the health insurance for planning and zoning from $4,000 to $20,345, also adjusting salaries and wages to reflect the 20% employee contribution to health care.
The supervisors also decided to reduce the expected amusement tax revenue from $152,000 to $85,000, roughly the level it was at in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget originally included a proposed increase to the current amusement tax rate, which is a 10% fee levied on all ticket sales up to a maximum of $1 per ticket.
However, the board decided to table this potential tax amendment. Strelic said the township later this week would be meeting with management from its largest amusement employer, Idlewild & SoakZone, to discuss this matter.
Verna asked Strelic during the budget workshop if the township could be sued for making changes to this tax, if amusement park officials felt it was only targeting them, and if the township had records showing it applies the tax to other venues. Strelic said the amusement tax applies to all businesses, even local bars that host a band and charge a cover but did not know what records, if any, exist.
Vice Chairman John Beaufort pointed out that not a lot of businesses host events like that in the township compared to Ligonier Borough, which is not affected by the tax.
“It would probably cost us more if we went after (local bars) for the tax,” Beaufort said.
Chairman Dan Resenic said he did not have a problem increasing the tax by $1 but agreed the township should talk to Idlewild officials, the business which would be most affected, before a decision is made.
Two revenue streams that Ligonier Township has some ability to control are its amusement tax and real estate tax, as Verna pointed out after the regular meeting.
The approved budget changes reduce the township’s net operating surplus expected at the end of 2023 from $146,635 to $53,524 – but still keep its finances in the black.
When asked after the regular meeting if there were any notable service cuts for 2023, Verna pointed out that the township didn’t cut anything other than reducing the chip-seal road maintenance budget.
The supervisors also decided to keep $20,000 allocated for a part-time township secretary. The job was vacated earlier this year and has yet to be filled.
Verna during the earlier work session had pushed for the position to be removed from the 2023 budget with most of the other roles set to be filled by full-time employees.
Supervisor Erik Ross objected to removing the position because those positions have yet to be filled, putting strain on Strelic and Caldwell. Resenic added that removing the position could result in the loss of other employees.
“I certainly don’t want to lose anyone we have here because of pennies as far as I’m concerned,” Resenic said. “If between Michael and Bethany, if you really feel that you need some assistance, I would support that. But that’s your call, you’ve got to tell me how badly you need somebody and I trust you.”
Verna said the decision should be based on a stable work environment and not one of “chaos” which the township has seen with a number of departures throughout the year.
Another budget positive is that Ligonier Township’s 2023 contribution to the Ligonier Valley Police Department remains unchanged at $681,257, the same as for 2022.
The supervisors also voted 5-0 to set next year’s fee schedule for township permits, hearings and other services. There were a few adjustments, including increasing the charge for special event permits, adding the Right-To-Know request fees, and removing the $0 exemption for stormwater management plan preparation.
Strelic thanked the supervisors and financial staff including Caldwell and accountant Tricia Levander for their work on the 2023 budget, the 15th he has worked on in his career but first for Ligonier Township.
