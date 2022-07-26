Ligonier Township is claiming the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s denial of its sewage plans were “unreasonable and an abuse of discretion,” according to an appeal filed Friday.
The Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board accepted the appeal the same day and both parties will have 180 days to complete discovery before the hearing moves forward.
In its appeal, the township claims the department made several incorrect conclusions regarding the plans which included at least three different options to be approved.
One of those options included building a new sewer treatment plant which the department said would create a new strain on local waterways, specifically Mill Creek. But the township argued a new plant would remove several private property owners’ sewage discharges into the creek, which are already permitted by the department.
In its appeal, the township also claimed the department ignored public comment from organizations such as the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, which supported the new plant as a “net positive” and would not add to the strain of the plant owned by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, located in Ligonier Borough.
The township also argues that the department wrongly determined there was no funding for the project because the township has not explored its options. Securing funding is a process that always happens after plans are approved by the department, the appeal said.
The township said constructing a new plant would also be the most cost effective plan and would provide the lowest rate to customers.
“Conveying sewage to the existing sewage treatment plant owned by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, as suggested by the department, would require (the township’s) sewage project to be millions of dollars more expensive than constructing a new plant,” the township argued.
It also said requiring Fairfield Township, which would have property involved in one of the options, to sign off on the plans was against typical procedure.
“A municipality cannot approve a plan that has not been accepted by the department,” Daniel Hudock, the township’s solicitor, wrote in the July 22 appeal.
Ligonier Township received the denial letter June 23. The township held a special meeting July 20 approving the motion to go forward with the appeal.
The township and Department of Environmental Protection will have until Jan. 18, 2023, to complete discovery in the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.