Ligonier Township officials have passed a new stormwater management ordinance that will address smaller construction projects in the municipality.
The board of supervisors on Tuesday voted 5-0 to adopt the new stormwater ordinance during another remote meeting held online via the Zoom conferencing system due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ordinance complies with Westmoreland County’s Act 167 model stormwater management ordinance that the county commissioners approved in February.
Engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group said Ligonier Township’s new ordinance is an effort to catch smaller projects like additions to existing homes that may require stormwater controls.
That evaluation would be based on what impervious surfaces — such as a new driveway, parking area or roofline — are involved in these home improvement projects.
Township staff will be able to help residents determine what and how much stormwater mitigation they need for their projects and complete the required application included in the ordinance, according to township manager Terry Carcella.
Faas also reported on the EADS Group’s progress in creating an inventory of the stormwater collection systems in Laughlintown and identifying deficiencies that need to be corrected.
The engineering firm has completed its stormwater system inventory and will now study subdrainage areas.
The next step is launching a survey on the Ligonier Township website to collect information from Laughlintown residents about flooding incidents. Faas plans to send the township a survey link after he completes testing.
Data and images entered into the survey would feed geographic information system (GIS) mapping software that EADS can use to identify flooding hotspots, according to Faas.
While officials continue to balance business with COVID-19 social distancing protocols, they don’t yet know how Ligonier Township’s finances will balance out later this year.
Carcella gave a brief comparison of year-to-date tax revenue for 2020 versus 2019. As of April, 64% of expected real estate taxes have come into the township’s reserves — about $207,000, which is $54,000 less than last year. Carcella noted that the township extended the property tax discount period through August, which will affect when payments are submitted.
Earned income tax revenue is also down year-to-date — at $253,000 compared to $302,000 in 2019 — and will be the key to determining how the township will financially navigate through 2020.
“We are going to have to make some decisions to try and cut some expenses down the road. We may have to look at some road projects at this point in time,” Carcella said.
Although Idlewild & SoakZone has not yet announced when the amusement park will be opening for the 2020 season, the supervisors are conservatively anticipating a loss of about $90,000 in amusement taxes this year.
Westmoreland County is one of the Pennsylvania counties that will move to the yellow phase of reopening on Friday, May 15, but amusement parks still cannot operate. Idlewild & SoakZone recently announced that the park is extending all 2020 season passes through the entire 2021 summer season because of the public health crisis.
Under the yellow phase, groups of up to 25 people will be able to congregate while following social distancing and mask guidelines. The Ligonier Township Municipal Complex will remain closed to the public, but the supervisors plan to discuss when they can resume in-person meetings.
“We’re going to take it slow. We’re not going to throw open the doors immediately. But it does give us the ability to start reopening some things as we sort of have control over it,” township solicitor Michael Korns said.
The board was amenable to hosting their next meeting in-person while broadcasting it over YouTube or Facebook — and liked the idea of continuing to stream their meetings that way. The supervisors’ next meeting is a work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
The supervisors unanimously decided to apply for a general water obstruction permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to allow the township to replace a large drainage pipe along Mountain Road.
The project would also involve relocating a culvert at the intersection with Kinsey Farm Road and improving the safety at that junction.
The two-year permit is pricey — about $8,000 to $9,000 — but required for access to a nearby stream. However, the township already has the pipe material leftover from the Clifford Woods Road bridge replacement.
Administrative assistant Bethany Caldwell informed the supervisors of potential grant funding for a proposed trail connecting Ligonier Beach to Ligonier Borough.
Available through the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s WalkWorks program, the $10,000 to $20,000 grant could be used toward the trail design or necessary rights-of-way.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee and the Ligonier Township Recreation Board are reviewing a proposed trail following the sanitary sewer system line from the shuttered swimming pool west into Ligonier Borough. The supervisors saw a draft map of the trail at their April 28 work session.
The trail would align with Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan goals and provide more walking opportunities for residents and visitors, especially into the borough’s retail district.
“I think connecting [Ligonier] Beach to town would be huge,” said supervisor Stephanie Verna, recommending that the township proceed.
Given the difficulty in enforcing the township’s existing nuisance ordinance, the supervisors resurrected talk of possibly implementing parts of the International Property Maintenance Code to address problem sites.
Verna cautioned the board to ensure it is not “excessively restrictive” to residents if it decides to move in this direction. The supervisors previously declined to explore the code, hearing some residents’ objections, but they are now interested in learning more about it.
Korns advised the township against adopting the code in full but rather only adopt portions that strictly deal with exterior public health, safety and welfare issues. The overall intent of the code would remain the same as the current nuisance ordinance.
“If you go to a property maintenance code, we just simply have no interest in policing – we’re not some HOA (Homeowners Association). We’re interested in the properties that are truly in deplorable conditions and they’re just not safe or sanitary,” Korns said.
As Ligonier Township did not receive any bids for road sealing materials this season, it will rebid the materials and send a bid package to local suppliers. If no bids are received after this second round, the township can make its own arrangements for the materials, Korns explained.
The supervisors voted to give administrative assistant Tracy Krowchak a $0.50 per hour raise per the personnel committee’s recommendation following her six-month review.
The board also accepted code enforcement officer Keith Ashley’s resignation with thanks as he prepares to move to Harrisburg. His last day is Friday, May 15.
“I just wanted to thank everybody for working with me the last couple of years. It’s been very enjoyable. I think you have a good staff there right now that’s very dependable,” Ashley said.
