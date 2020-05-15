The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will host virtual auditions this weekend for “Greece Lightning,” an original live musical penned by two local high school students slated to debut this summer.
Auditions will be held online over the Zoom conferencing system from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
Kids ages 8 to 18 who are interested in auditioning for the production should email greecelightningthemusical@gmail.com as soon as possible with their preferred day. They’ll receive an email with their assigned time slot, a cast list, song samples and script excerpts.
Tempted to try out but you’re not able to carry a tune? Although the production is a musical, not all roles will require singing.
“Greece Lightning” is scheduled to run at the Diamond Theatre the evenings of Aug. 7-9, with a Saturday matinee as well, as long as state guidelines permit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Virtual or live rehearsals will begin Tuesday, June 2 and run most Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. until dress rehearsal week prior to opening night.
The musical’s title may refer to a song from a popular 1970s film based on 1950s culture, but “Greece Lightning’s” plot actually looks back at ancient history.
Inspired by two classical Greek epic poems — Homer’s The Iliad and The Odyssey — and prelude events to the Trojan War, the comedic musical was written by Ligonier Valley High School freshmen Lanigan McCulty, 15, and Landen Laskoski, 15.
“Landen and I, we love history. We’ll just talk about it all the time. We were talking about Greek mythology and the different ones. We were first supposed to write a story, like a book. Then I had the idea that we could turn that into a play. It kind of just grew from there,” McCulty said.
“It was very interesting to write it as we based it off of a mythological event but we added our own twist to it,” Laskoski said.
The approximately hour-long production will feature the duo’s script plus music based on popular songs revamped with original lyrics.
The concept for “Greece Lightning” came together quickly once inspiration struck, with McCulty and Laskoski writing the musical over the course of a week.
Although McCulty previously co-wrote plays with his mother, Diamond Theatre owner Leigh Ann McCulty, “Greece Lightning” will be the first original live show at the theater developed solely by students.
“I think it’s going to be the best production we’ve ever had,” Leigh Ann McCulty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.