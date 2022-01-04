While most of Ligonier Township’s staff and appointed positions remain unchanged for 2022, officials have decided to begin the new year with a new board chair and solicitor.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors on Monday voted 3-2 to appoint Dan Resenic as its new chairman. Newly-elected supervisor Erik Ross joined supervisors Scott Matson and Resenic in favor of the leadership change, while supervisor Stephanie Verna and previous chairman John Beaufort were opposed.
The board unanimously chose Beaufort as vice chairman and reappointed Verna as secretary-treasurer.
“I look forward to a productive, cooperative and amicable 2022,” Resenic said at the close of the board’s reorganization meeting.
The township will also consult new legal counsel as the supervisors voted 3-2 to engage attorney Daniel Hudock of Latrobe, who replaces former solicitor Michael Korns of the Pittsburgh-based law firm Maiello, Brungo & Maiello.
Hudock, who also serves as solicitor for the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA), will earn the same $125 hourly rate.
Jim Nieusma will continue as Ligonier Township’s zoning and community development officer, code enforcement officer and open records officer, with administrative assistant Tracy Legato as assistant code enforcement and open records officer.
Bethany Caldwell was reappointed as the township’s finance officer, assistant secretary-treasurer, and alternate representative for the Act 32 Westmoreland County Wage Tax Committee.
The supervisors retained Ben Faas and Jake Bolby of The EADS Group as the township’s engineers with a $123-$133 contracted hourly rate and a $125 flat meeting rate. Mike D’Arrigo stays as sewage enforcement officer with Apex Engineering as alternate.
Other reappointments included Susan McBroom and Judy Ridgeway to new five-year terms on the township’s planning commission and recreation board, respectively, both expiring at the end of 2026. Linda McDowell will also begin a new four-year term on the zoning hearing board, ending Dec. 31, 2025.
A five-year term remains vacant on the zoning hearing board.
All planning commission and zoning hearing board members will be compensated $30 per meeting. The supervisors will receive annual stipends of $2,500 — to be paid on a quarterly basis — which is the maximum amount allowed under Pennsylvania’s Second Class Township code and approved by Ligonier Township’s three elected auditors.
One of the auditor seats — a six-year term — is also empty. The supervisors hope to gauge interest in the position for discussion at their next meeting.
Beaufort will again serve as Ligonier Township’s emergency management coordinator, with Steve Kozar as assistant emergency management coordinator.
Chris Light was reappointed for another five-year term on the LTMA board through Dec. 31, 2026. Rick Penrod was appointed chairman of the vacancy board while John Rhodes will continue as chairman for the township’s Agricultural Security Program, along with Lewis Thomas and Alan Smith.
Approved financial services include Berkheimer as collector of Ligonier Township’s Act 511 taxes plus wages and local services taxes, and Wessel & Company as the township’s certified public accountant for the 2021 audit.
The supervisors selected First Commonwealth Bank as the township’s depository for the General Fund, the Developers/Escrow Fund and the Ligonier Beach Park Fund. Commercial National Bank will be the depository for the Liquid Fuels Fund and the Capital Fund.
The board also set the treasurer’s bond at $600,000 and authorized the following signers for the township’s financial accounts this year: supervisors Beaufort, Verna, Ross and Resenic, plus township manager Terry Carcella. Caldwell as finance officer can view and discuss the accounts.
Verna and Carcella will remain as the chief administrative officers of Ligonier Township’s non-uniformed pension plan for 2022.
Resenic also called for a brief executive session to discuss personnel before the board began its slew of annual appointments.
For 2022, the Ligonier Township Supervisors will continue to hold their regular public meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday and at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, with a remote attendance option. The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11.
The township’s other boards will also meet at regularly scheduled days and times, with the planning commission at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday and the zoning hearing board at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.