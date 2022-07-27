Ligonier Valley High School seniors have a unique opportunity that puts them ahead of the game when entering into college or trade school. The advantage for the learners comes from the school’s internship program, created in 2017 by teacher Corey Turcheck, with Martin Hickey currently teaching and coordinating.

According to Hickey, more than 120 learners have gained experiences in careers of their choice with local businesses, interning five days per week and a minimum of three hours per day for a full semester (18 weeks) onsite with their mentors since the inception of the program.

