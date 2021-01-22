Audrianne Speidel of Bolivar and Carolyn Tachoir of North Huntingdon will appear in a groundbreaking virtual musical, “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical,” produced by Broadway Artists Alliance (BAA) Onstage.
Speidel is a senior at Ligonier Valley High School, while Tachoir is a 2019 graduate of Norwin High School and currently is a sophomore studying musical theater at Catholic University of America in Washington D.C.
The “Killer Party” show was conceived as a new style of online theatre by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, Kait Kerrigan, Rachel Axler and a team of more than 40 Broadway professionals.
Speidel, Tachoir and 25 other BAA students are part of the first educational institution in the United States to mount this production since its premiere in August 2020.
The girls and their cast mates, ages 14-21, recently completed filming and the fully edited production is scheduled to live stream on Jan. 23 and 24.
Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44884.
Originally starring Broadway favorites Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jackie Burns, Alex Newell, and more, the BAA all-star cast features accomplished musical theatre students from across the country.
They include: Ava Wolesky as Justine Case, Michael Natt as Varthur McArthur, Hayen Polsky as Clarke Staples, Marianna Ban as Shea Crescendo, Jessy Voris as Vivika Orsonwelles, Andrew Leonforte as George Murderer, Samantha Probst as Lily Wright, Noah Haren as Cameron Mitchelljon, Danielle Kucera as Joan McArthur, Eric Sebek as Jeremy Jordan, and Carolyn Tachoir as Detective Case.
Rounding out the cast is an ensemble called “The Killer Choir,” featuring Olivia Batlle, Emmaline Colvin, Bennett Cooper, Bella Coyne, Giorgia Dallasta, Olivia Deamicis, Kylie Dunaye, Ava Giorgione, Sammy Leigh Hayes, Kira Magliari, Julia Monsey, John Schuessler, Audrianne Speidel, Alex Vacchiano, and Ella Willman.
The creative team is comprised of Director Jennifer Johns-Grasso (BAA’s Founder and Artistic Director); Jonathan Brenner, music director; Jina Nam, assistant director; Mimi Harlow Robinson, assistant director; Tias Volker, stage manager, and Michael Hunsaker, editor.
The show’s nature as a musical conceived in quarantine poses unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filming, and editing take place remotely. The two and their cast mates from across the U.S. have gathered on Zoom for read throughs, music and blocking rehearsals, character study, and meetings to discuss individual “shot lists” and recording requirements. The young performers are well versed in performing for the stage after studying previously with BAA, but they have quickly cultivated new skills in acting for the camera and staying on top of detailed filming requirements.
Jason Howland, who originally conceived and created the show, has said, “‘A Killer Party’ is not only a new musical, but represents a new type of musical … We hope to provide some laughter and levity in this time when so much of our community is struggling.”
Audrianne, Carolyn, and BAA are excited to join in the spirit of collaboration and celebration of this art form in a time when we most need the connection that theatre, in all its forms, provides.
