Ligonier Borough officials have changed plans concerning their selection of a new zoning and code enforcement officer and the potential sale of the municipality’s former police station.
Council on Thursday voted 7-0 to appoint Karl Horman as Ligonier Borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
Councilman Matt Smith said Horman’s construction experience would give him “a view from the opposite side” in understanding and dealing with municipalities.
Horman, a Ligonier Borough resident for the past 14 years, is a project superintendent for the Noralco Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based excavation and demolition company. He is a graduate of Berlin Brothersvalley High School.
“I think he’ll do a really good job. He’s a young guy so hopefully he’ll stick with it for a long, long time and really gain some good experience and help us out in the future,” Smith said.
Horman thanked council for the appointment and said he looked forward to working with everyone.
In March, council initially chose Bill Wolford, a member of the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, as zoning and code enforcement officer, but that pick fell through, Smith said.
Wolford declined the job, councilman Nate Sylvester told the Bulletin after the meeting adjourned.
Council spent nearly an hour in an executive session Thursday discussing personnel matters.
Altering their earlier plans to sell the borough’s old police station at 112 North Fairfield Street, council now intends to donate the building to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, which has long been connected to the more than 80-year old structure.
Council’s unanimous vote is contingent upon agreements it will work out with the fire department regarding ownership of the current fire station across the street and other items.
The two-story Colonial Revival-style building was Ligonier Borough’s police headquarters until the department merged with Ligonier Township’s department in 2019 to form the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Council first decided last November to sell the former police station building due to maintenance costs and a lack of use. It also repealed a 1938 decision to give Ligonier’s volunteer fire department “absolute control” over the second-floor firemen’s room in the building, which originally functioned as the borough’s town hall.
Professional Real Estate Appraisal Services, Inc. of Greensburg appraised the random ashlar stone veneer building for $275,000 last summer, as the Bulletin previously reported.
In the months since the finance committee was tasked with evaluating the structure, there have been discussions with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No 1 on how it can best be put to use, Sylvester said. The fire department currently stores equipment there.
Fire chief Corey Blystone thanked council for the gift and said he looked forward to working out the rest of the details and issues.
In other business, council awarded Russell Standard Corp. the contract for an upcoming project to tar and chip more than a dozen borough streets, pending solicitor and engineer reviews of the company’s offer.
Russell Standard’s $35,176.35 bid was the lowest of the three proposals received. Councilman Jeff Craig asked engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group if he had any concerns, given the disparity between the bids; Suit-Kote Corp. was the next lowest at $46,475.42, with Ligonier Construction Co. the highest at $85,276.
Faas said he wasn’t surprised by any of the offers and suggested selecting the lowest bidder contingent upon the necessary reviews.
Streets supervisor Ron Ross listed the following streets or portions of streets slated to be tar and chipped in August: Bank Alley, Oak Alley, South Fairfield Street, Glessner Street, Naugle Street, East and West Loyalhanna Streets, Clearview Avenue, Mellon Avenue, Cherry Alley, Cedar Alley, Ford Alley, Cecil Alley, and another unnamed alley at the lower end of town.
The public works crew will also pave a section of Summit Avenue from a sewer tap-in and storm drain installation to Bell Street. Council approved the $4,400 cost for that work.
Council also voted to begin the process of replacing the department’s 2009 Ford F-350 dump truck, the purchase of which will be covered by several means.
Secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw said that the borough included part of the new vehicle cost in the 2021 budget, expects to use some of the proceeds from the old truck’s sale as well as Liquid Fuels funds, and would finance the rest over a three-year period.
“We would essentially borrow about $15,000, $16,000 from ourselves and pay it back over the next three years,” Sylvester explained.
The finance committee is good with the purchase, Sylvester added. He reported that for the first quarter of 2021, Ligonier Borough’s finances are $47,000 or 65% better than they were during the same period in 2020.
While the borough’s year-to-date net income reflects a slight net loss of about $3,000, Sylvester said that was nothing to be worried about.
“We are pretty dang lucky as a borough to have Jan Shaw because she’s done a bang-up job over the past year managing the budget and monthly expenses and everything through the pandemic,” Sylvester said.
Council also approved a request from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce for Diamond merchants to host sidewalk sales during the Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Executive director Amy Beitel noted in her letter that participants would be asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event.
Fort Ligonier also received permission to use the borough’s bus lot near the GetGo gas station and convenience store to park about 40 to 60 cars during the Mason-Dixon Crew Mustang Club’s visit that same day.
The Town Hall auditorium, community room and meeting spaces remain closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but council is beginning to consider individual use requests.
Council approved the use of the auditorium for a dance recital, with the cooperation of volunteers who would enforce the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s 25% maximum occupancy limit for indoor gatherings.
Under the recently revised state order, the auditorium, which can normally hold up to 304 people, would be restricted to a maximum of 76. Social distancing and face masks would also be required.
Councilwoman Judy Hoffer’s biggest concern about gradually reopening Town Hall was over who would enforce the occupancy limit.
“Unfortunately, we’re still under these restrictions and I think the borough really does have to go by the guidelines. I guess whenever it changes in the future then you can change, but I suppose right now you can’t go back to opening it up as it would be normally,” solicitor George Welty said.
Horman, whose daughter attends the dance studio, felt its volunteers could police their own occupancy during the recital and offered to step up to ensure that happens.
Council will continue to revisit Town Hall’s public access at each monthly meeting, the next of which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13 via the Zoom online video conferencing service.
“I agree with Judy in many respects. I think it’s a little early to go jumping in there too deeply, too quickly. I think we need to exercise caution on our part as far as opening things back up,” council president Sam St. Clair said.
