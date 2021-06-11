Ligonier Borough residents and visitors can expect to see the foliage at Diamond Park looking a bit sparser in the near future.
Councilwoman Mariah Fisher announced Thursday that after the recent removal of a deceased Japanese zelkova, up to four additional trees are struggling and will likely need to be removed too, according to an arborist from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)
The borough can wait to remove most of the sickly trees until the end of the summer. However, the one on the southeast corner of the Diamond needs be uprooted within the next few weeks to a month, to avoid it toppling down on its own.
The zelkovas, which were selected among the new trees planted during the Diamond Park Renaissance in 2018, did not acclimate to the local soil and will need to be swapped with heartier trees, according to Fisher.
Overall, Diamond Park’s trees have not fared well since the renovation project, which replaced elder oak and maple trees surrounding the bandstand with sugar maple, red maple and Japanese zelkova trees.
The borough in fall 2019 had to replace two dead sugar maples with a red maple and a Japanese zelkova. The new zelkova, located near the ice cream shop, also declined in health and was removed by the public works crew within the past few weeks.
The borough has previously engaged Bartlett Tree Experts to help treat and save the foliage.
Fisher said officials plan to have more discussions with DCNR on the best options in size and type for replanting and ensuring the trees’ best chance of survival.
“Obviously, no one is excited about this news, and I will continue to update council and the public as more is known and when we make decisions on what we’re going to do with the space,” Fisher said.
As the borough will need to spend money to replace the trees that are taken down, Fisher said they are looking into grants for additional funding. Councilman Robert Barron suggested consulting the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Stateside Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan for potential funding for park planting, upkeep and rehabilitation.
On a more positive note, Fisher also announced a public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, to discuss ideas for renovating the tennis courts at Friendship Park. The location is yet to be determined, likely either the Town Hall auditorium or at the tennis courts.
The borough’s park and recreation committee has been trying to schedule the forum for more than a year, but plans have been waylaid by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Anyone with ideas on what they would like to see done with that space is invited to come and please speak to the park and rec committee at that time. We welcome everybody’s input and ideas for what we can do to make that a better area and better use for our town,” Fisher said.
In other business, council voted 5-1 to pass a resolution in support of reforming Pennsylvania’s legislative and congressional redistricting process in 2021. Councilman Jeff Craig was the lone opposed vote and with president Sam St. Clair absent.
Voting district maps are redrawn every 10 years, after each U.S. Census. Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan statewide coalition of organizations and individuals, seeks fair and impartial reform of this process that defines congressional and state legislative districts to eliminate gerrymandering the boundaries to favor one political party over another.
Council received a letter signed by 18 Ligonier Borough and six Ligonier Township residents urging officials to endorse redistricting changes in Pennsylvania.
Councilman Nate Sylvester, who introduced the resolution, said he has been meeting with Karen Calhoun, Fair District PA local coordinator for Westmoreland and Somerset counties, who attended Thursday’s meeting. So far, 24 counties and 362 municipalities in Pennsylvania have passed similar resolutions intended to show state representatives and senators that their constituents and municipalities support redistricting reform.
Borough resident Helen Sitler, who signed the citizens’ said the resolution would help convince lawmakers to move a proposed bill from committee to vote. PA House Bill 22 and PA Senate Bill 222 – the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act — have been introduced at their respective committees but remain at the committee level.
While he said he signed a similar petition as a citizen, Craig voted against the resolution as a councilmember, uncomfortable about council taking a stand on political or legislative issues and questioning if the resolution would set a precedent for other groups to seek council’s endorsement on future legislation.
“I’m not sure that Ligonier Borough Council has a role or should have a role in taking a position on this legislation, or any legislation, I don’t want to single out this legislation,” Craig said.
“Our business is to oversee the operation of Ligonier Borough and I don’t think we should be taking positions on political issues and that’s my view,” he added.
When a voting district is split-up, rather than compact and contiguous, it is hard to get representatives to be responsive to their constituents, according to Calhoun.
“There were, so far, 362 other boroughs township, other kinds of municipalities who did think that this was their business. And the reason they think it’s their business is because the gerrymandered districts affect them. They affect school districts as well,” Calhoun said.
Borough resident Ginny Fitzner asked council for the status of her request last November to permit Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 members to park their plated vehicles for free on North Fairfield Street between Church Street and Bank Alley.
Fitzner’s free parking suggestion was in appreciation of the members’ numerous volunteer hours and community service activities. While she serves as the first company’s secretary, Fitzner requested the benefit as a resident.
“I think it’s the least we can do for these guys. The last two nights they have gotten up in the middle of the night for fire calls. Even if it is free parking for non-fire calls or non-official business, we’re not talking a lot here. We’re just talking the one little block on Fairfield Street,” Fitzner said.
The public safety committee was to have brought a recommendation to council in December.
Craig admitted he dropped the ball on the inquiry and promised to work with the public safety committee and fire department members to come up with a recommendation for the July 8 council meeting.
Although he believed the request was appropriate, Craig pointed out there are non-metered spaces behind the former police station on North Fairfield Street, plus one in front of the building and another in front of the fire station.
Council on Thursday was also to consider a recommendation from the public safety and public works committees on potentially reducing Ligonier Borough’s speed limit on side streets from 25 mph to 20 mph. However, the issue is not as simple as Craig anticipated, given that a traffic study would be required.
Officials will review traffic study information from engineer Ben Faas of the EADS Group for discussion at the July meeting. Council could consult Laurel Mountain Borough, which just changed its speed limit to 15 mph, according to Sylvester.
The fire department has been planning to buy a new tower ladder truck for about six months and last week it voted to proceed with the purchase before the price increased by 20%.
That increase could have been as much as $200,000, according to Craig, explaining why the department decided to move forward with the acquisition at a faster pace than anticipated.
Not all funding is yet in place for the new truck, but Craig said he was confident that it would be, based on positive feedback from the funding sources.
Work continues at Town Hall to repair council chambers following a runaway garbage truck accident last fall. Councilwoman Judy Hoffer reported that the windows have been trimmed and new carpet it on its way. Other recent repairs at Town Hall included replacing a circuit and fixing a sump pump problem.
Now that the Town Hall has reopened to the public under Pennsylvania’s relaxed COVID-19 guidelines, council is again receiving requests to use its meeting spaces.
Council also approved a request from Fort Ligonier Days Inc. to use the community room for the Civil Air Patrol to store radios and the auditorium foyer and hallway to store programs during the 2021 festival.
The Ligonier Valley Education Trust was also granted permission to use the community room and courtyard for a pie sale during The Stroll on Friday, Aug. 13.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will be able to use the Town Hall auditorium for its Sunday evening band concerts during bad weather. Borough secretary-treasurer Jan Shaw confirmed the mask mandate for people are not fully vaccinated is the only restriction still in place at this time.
The chamber also plans to pursue a grant opportunity to install an electric car charging station in Ligonier, with council’s approval.
Fisher said she liked the idea and suggested the parking lot on South Market Street near Fort Ligonier as a potential location.
Borough secretary Carole Henderson has been digitizing all of Ligonier Borough Council’s meeting minutes, Shaw reported. Henderson has scanned all the way back to 1950 so far.
Shaw also announced that former Ligonier Borough councilman Pat Scanlon recently passed away. Scanlon served on council from 2014 to 2018, and prior to that, was a longtime member of the borough’s zoning hearing board.
