Rita Horrell, coordinator of Ligonier’s CROP (Community Responding to Overcome Poverty) Walk 2022, invites everyone to participate in this year’s walk Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m., beginning and ending at St. James Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Ligonier.
The Ligonier event is one of over 1,000 CROP walks taking place around the country this year. These interfaith community events are sponsored by Church World Service. A portion of the money raised will go to the World Hunger Organization, and a portion will stay in the community to be shared by Ligonier Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
