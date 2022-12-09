Local business owners, employees and residents filled council chambers at Ligonier’s Town Hall Thursday night, concerned about potential impacts on the borough’s restaurants and shops if council were to allow mobile food and beverage trucks to operate in town on a regular basis.
Ten people from the standing room only crowd addressed Ligonier Borough Council members during their last meeting of the year, urging them to reconsider any measure that would permit what resident Karen Lynn described as “drive-by businesses” to operate in direct competition of long-standing brick and mortar ventures.
Lynn said it had been brought to her attention council is in discussions to make changes to existing rules and to individual permitting of vendor and food trucks in Ligonier Borough, adding that not one of the 50 local residents and businesses she spoke with about food and vendor trucks have been in favor of this.
“We are very much opposed to this measure. We hope that as you review this initiative you understand that by allowing this type of business to occur on the streets of Ligonier, it’s not just about food trucks doing business. Once this permitting is allowed, it opens up the doors to all types of vendors doing business on our streets,” Lynn said.
President Matt Smith during the public comment period cleared up a misconception that council was bringing food trucks into Ligonier, explaining that someone had approached council asking if they could have a food truck in the borough.
Council voted 6-0 to deny that request, which came from Colin Frye, owner of Silver Horse Coffee in Donegal. Councilman Nate Sylvester was absent.
At its November meeting, council had initially tabled Frye’s request to operate a mobile coffee shop on East Main Street on a regular basis, referring the matter to its Planning Committee to discuss.
Frye in his letter described his setup as a 14-foot step-up van licensed to operate across Pennsylvania subject to local regulations.
Council members explained the reasons for their decision after the meeting, telling the Bulletin that Frye’s desired location was too close to another coffee venture and his proposed plan was sporadic and open-ended with no explicit time offered.
“None of us are agreeing to a food truck on a regular basis coming in and out,” Vice President Mariah Fisher said.
Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance does not specifically regulate food trucks. Officials did permit the Epiphany Anglican Fellowship Church to host the Rescue Dog food truck benefiting Pittsburgh’s Light of Life mission in front of Town Hall during a one-time visit this past May.
“Rescue Dogs had a plan when they came to us, but Silver Horse did not,” Councilman Robert Barron said.
Restaurant owners, employees and residents who spoke against bringing outside food and beverage trucks to Ligonier’s streets contrasted those temporary operations with the long-term investments that the borough’s brick and mortar restaurants and shops have in the local community: they pay borough taxes, advertise, fundraise for local causes, and spend consistent hours and days keeping the businesses running.
“Am I afraid of competition? No, please, bring it on. We have 17 food businesses in this town. And we all pay our dues for it. We don’t have somebody that rolls up in on Fridays because it’s sunny. Or just for special events. You know, what, we put our time in. We put in Sunday through Saturday. And our time’s in it,” said Pamela Goodman, owner of Fat Daddy’s Place on Route 30.
Ligonier Township Supervisor Stephanie Verna, who owns property in Ligonier Borough, also spoke in support of the local businesses, reminding council that they stayed open and struggled through the Diamond Park reconstruction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These businesses, they’re the foundation. They support all the fundraising activity, they’re a part of our community. Food trucks are literally on wheels. They wheel in on good days and they wheel out on the bad days. So my question would be, what is the benefit to the taxpayers and what problem is being solved by bringing this in?” Verna asked.
Dianne Stewart, proprietor of Abigail’s Coffeehouse on the Diamond, pointed out that establishments like hers also support local students and nonprofits plus employ borough residents, ensuring that their money returns to the community.
“We all know that the pebble in the water creates a ripple, but down the road it creates a larger and larger wake. So once we go in this direction, we know that this isn’t going to be one food truck, it’s going to be many. And from that point on, it’s going to be multiple different types of products that people are going to want to come into our community to sell,” Stewart added.
Three local restaurants, including Abigail’s, also submitted letters in general opposition to food trucks as well as the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, which asked council to consider the impact a food truck based outside the region could have on the local merchants before granting approval.
Smith said that council is considering an ordinance change regarding the food truck issue. But for now, according to fellow Councilman Jordan Frei, “The Planning Committee does have a lot of work to do on this topic, that work is going to be ongoing.”
Resident Kimberly Clark also reminded council members and the audience about the responsibility she feels that the public has regarding this matter.
“If the borough finds themselves in a position where they might have to do something that a lot of us don’t like, I think as citizens what we need to do is support the brick and mortar buildings and not the food trucks,” Clark said.
More coverage of the Ligonier Borough Council meeting will be in the Monday, Dec. 12, edition of the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.