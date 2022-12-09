Local business owners, employees and residents filled council chambers at Ligonier’s Town Hall Thursday night, concerned about potential impacts on the borough’s restaurants and shops if council were to allow mobile food and beverage trucks to operate in town on a regular basis.

Ten people from the standing room only crowd addressed Ligonier Borough Council members during their last meeting of the year, urging them to reconsider any measure that would permit what resident Karen Lynn described as “drive-by businesses” to operate in direct competition of long-standing brick and mortar ventures.

