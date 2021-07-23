After spending months crafting a new property maintenance code, the Ligonier Township Planning Commission won’t provide feedback on a final draft before better understanding the recent changes township officials have made to the proposed ordinance.
Ligonier supervisors last week scheduled an Aug. 10 public hearing on the property maintenance ordinance and sent its revised draft back to the planning commission for its review and comments.
However, the planning commission Thursday voted to table the ordinance until next month, as it wants a blacklined document to clearly see what was changed, added to or deleted from the version that the commission recommended for approval in March.
The original 40-page property maintenance ordinance has now been whittled down to just 12 pages, between the planning commission’s work and the supervisors’ latest revisions.
“I would really love to see what changes they made,” planning commission member Sheila Grimm said. “I don’t see how we can certainly approve something to be passed onto the supervisors at a public meeting.”
“I’m not comfortable sending anything to them until I’ve had a chance to do my due diligence,” agreed planning commission chairwoman Barbara Nalle.
The commission also wants to arrange a group driving tour of Ligonier Township to study the municipality and its 100 miles of roads before making an informed decision on the ordinance, as suggested by member Mickey Corb.
Although Ligonier Township is a geographically large municipality, “We’re not Upper St. Clair Township. We don’t have the population. It’s a whole different ballgame. I think that’s where we as a committee are headed with this, is to not do an overreach on some of this stuff,” Nalle said.
The proposed property maintenance ordinance outlines unsafe conditions for building exteriors and provides standards for property issues like junk motor vehicles, garbage, and insect and rodent infestations.
After the planning commission developed the ordinance, in April, the supervisors deemed it too broad and sent the document back to solicitor Michael Korns for additional revisions, plus made further tweaks at their July 13 meeting.
The supervisors cut out additional items like references to building interiors, structural or evaluative language, a grass height requirement, and stormwater regulations, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Nieusma will schedule a group tour of the township within the next three to four weeks, before the planning commission’s August session. The commission will have to wait to discuss their findings at the public meeting.
“I just think we have a responsibility to look at this and I think by next month we should be able to sit here and say everything looks good, there’s a couple areas that we would suggest to the supervisors that they take a look at for consideration because we feel they’re important,” Nalle said.
Although the public hearing on the property maintenance ordinance has already been advertised, Nieusma said the township could cancel it, reschedule and re-advertise when ready.
In other business, the planning commission also continued its streak of subdivision reviews, unanimously recommending another pair for approval.
The first plan transfers a roughly 3-acre strip of land from Richard and Susan McSorley’s Nature Run Road property as a side lot addition to neighbors Thomas and Pamela Stickle.
The Stickles in the future plan to subdivide their enlarged parcel and create a buildable lot for their daughter, Thomas Stickle told the planning commission.
Beth Price Leone’s revised subdivision came back to the planning commission after the township previously approved the original plan but before it was filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds.
The plan still separates an existing house on Leone’s late mother’s nearly 8-acre estate along State Route 271. The family is in negotiations to sell the home but wants to retain the residual property for recreation.
The new subdivision simply adjusts the boundary line as the prospective homebuyer asked to purchase additional land. Instead of the house encompassing 1.76 acres, the new lot will measure 3.28 acres.
Both plans will move to the supervisors for their final approval.
The planning commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.