Ligonier pastor explains tradition of waving to passersby

Motorists and pedestrians traveling along W. Main Street in Ligonier might notice a man who waves to them each Sunday morning.
That’s Pastor Jerry Nuernberger of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“On Sunday mornings, I stand outside and I wave at everyone for about a half an hour,” he said. “It’s become kind of a tradition.”
For the past two months, a 4-by-8 foot sign painted saying, “Q: Y wave?” stood outside the church, which stands for, “Question: Why wave?”
Nuernberger, of Stahlstown, provided an answer to this cryptic query.
“I figured that it’s important for people to know that God cares about them whether they come into church or not,” he said.
“And so, that’s why I’m out there waving, letting people know that they are cared and loved for even if they are just driving by.”
That sign will be replaced this weekend, with the new one reading, “A: Jesus ♥’s you.”
“That’s the answer to the question,” Nuernberger said.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church will celebrate Reformation Sunday during its 10 a.m. worship service Oct. 25.
Nuernberger is asking his congregation of 30-40 parishioners to join him in waving to passersby from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
“It’s kind of our letting people know who we are,” he said. “...We are out there waving to let people know that’s what the Lutheran church is all about. We are all about helping people know how much God cares about them and loves them.”
It’s become sort of a tradition for Nuernberger to wave at passersby — a friendly, weekly gesture he started doing about 25 years ago.
Nuernberger was ordained in 1983 and has served congregations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Toledo, Ohio, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Greensburg.
He also served in Arlington, Ohio — a small town where his Sunday waving tradition began. The town sat along a stretch of Route 68 from Findlay to Columbus, Ohio.
“If trucks wanted to avoid the interstate, they would come through our town,” he said. “On Sunday mornings, there was always a lot of truck traffic … I thought, obviously these people are working, and they need to know that God loves them even if they are driving trucks on a Sunday morning.”
Nuernerger said sometimes folks will stop to say “hello,” while others “kind of expect me to be out there now, so they honk at me.”
“People walk by here in Ligonier and they ask what’s going on with me waving out there and what the sign is all about,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of people on Sunday mornings stop and come to church.”
Nuernberger has been the interim pastor for two years at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, and he said he’ll serve there for an additional two years. One thing is certain: Wherever he goes to next, he will take the waving tradition with him.
“Everywhere I’ve been that’s something I try to do,” he said. “Get outside and wave at people to let people know that God doesn’t love them because they come to church, but God loves them no matter what.”
