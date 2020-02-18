Everything you love about the Ligonier Country Market will be part of the new Ligonier Night Market to debut this summer, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) announced.
The Ligonier Night Market is slated to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. the third Thursday of the month on June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 at Ligonier Diamond Park.
Organizers said night market-goers “can look forward to visiting their favorite producers and processors from the Saturday morning market, enjoying live music on the bandstand, delighting in local restaurants and exploring merchant shops.”
“This partnership between the LCM and the LVCC is something that has long been in the works. We couldn’t be more excited to bring together everything people love about the Saturday morning market and the Ligonier merchants.” said Ruthie Stewart, events and marketing coordinator, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Shopping local is such an easy way to support your community. Depending on your work schedule, it can be hard to visit the merchants in town or even the market on Saturday. The evening hours provide our friends with a brand-new opportunity to do both.”
Added Cari Frei, Ligonier County Market’s executive director: “This collaboration is something we have been talking about for a long time. I am thrilled to see it come to life this summer. The LCM vendors are excited to move up to the Diamond and work alongside the Ligonier merchants.”
April Kinzler of AKO Designs was tasked with melting the two logos of the LVCC and LCM to create something new for the Ligonier Night Market.
“I am very happy and honored that I was asked to create the logo for this new Ligonier event. I look forward to attending the Ligonier Night Market. It’s such an exciting addition to our community.”
