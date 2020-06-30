The Ligonier Night Market committee met following the inaugural Night Market and, after numerous discussions with vendors, merchants, and visitors, revised the Night Market hours.
The new hours for the Ligonier Night Market, held around the Ligonier Diamond Park area every third Thursday from July through October, are 5 to 8 p.m.
Organizers also encourage the public to vote for the Ligonier Country Market, held every Saturday, in the American Farmland Trust’s annual Farmers Market Celebration.
Ligonier Country Market is currently first in the nationwide voting.
To vote for Ligonier Country Market, visit https://markets.farmland.org/market/ligonier-country-market/.
