For the first time in its history, the Ligonier Night Market will have crafters in attendance when it closes out its 2022 season Thursday.
The market will be held from 5-8 p.m. around the Diamond and along Main Street in downtown Ligonier.
According to Cari Frei, executive director of the Ligonier Country Market (LCM), the decision to add crafters was something that both the LCM and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) agreed upon at the request of customers.
“They want to attend markets with more vendors, no matter what the category,” Frei said. “The customers agree that they don’t want it to be as large as the Saturday market, but it is too small to make the drive for anyone not local. After speaking with the Chamber, they agreed. If this is a customer request, we want to adjust to their needs.”
A partnership between the LCM and the LVCC was designed to encourage both vendor and merchant sales as the Night Market began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Due to its grocery store classification, the market was permitted to take place despite the many restrictions imposed upon events at that time by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“The foot traffic was amazing, but in retrospect, a lot of that had to due with the inability to go anywhere else because of COVID,” Frei reflected. “In 2021, the foot traffic lessened, but vendors and merchants were still happy.”
While extreme heat impacted the turnout at this June’s Night Market, Frei noted that the July and August markets were on par with 2021’s attendance.
“We are hoping that with the addition of these extra vendors, we add about 300 more customers,” she said.
The following vendors are tentatively scheduled to be in attendance at Thursday’s season finale: Bea’s Crochet Boutique, Billy’s Country Smokehouse, Cherish Creamery, Creative Differences, Crooked Creek Distillery, Disobedient Spirits, Fat Cat Chocolates, Fireside Studios, Garden of Ellie, Greendance Winery, Huckle Bee Farms, Jessi’s Chickens, La Vigneta Winery, Ladybug Glass Garden Art, Laurel Meadows Farm, Little Garden Kitchen, Long’s Catering, Matt Mesich’s Fine Art, Out of the Fire Cafe, Own Brook Winery, Pamela Jean Werner, People’s Farm, Piney Creek Greenhouse, Pleasant Lane Farms, PopWorld, Rustic Barn Millworks, Rustic Smoke Candle Co., Sand Hill Berries, Star Cross Naturals, Stone and Sky Nursery, Stone House Designs, Sucker Punch Gourmet Sauces, Sue’s Re-Creations, Sugar & Spice by Morgan, Sundreams Farm, Sweet Home Vanilla, The Kefir Chicks, The Mary Room, The Beckery, Truly Wize Gluten Free Bakery, Tyler’s Bakery and Cafe, Ultra Matcha, White Sage and Sapphire, Wire You Waiting and Wrapped N Painted.
Entertainment will be provided by Hy-5, who will be performing classic rock favorites at the Diamond Park Bandstand.
“We’re asking everyone to mark their calendars to shop at the Night Market on Sept. 15 and then stay downtown to visit Ligonier’s many stores, restaurants, and other attractions,” Frei said.
