A Ligonier native in a ceremony last week handed over command of a U.S. Navy patrol squadron after a year serving as commander of the maritime patrol aviation squadron known as the Mad Foxes.
Cmdr. Carl E. White III was relieved as commander of Patrol Squadron 5 (VP-5) by Cmdr. Ronald H. Rumfelt Jr. in an in-flight change of command ceremony above Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville on Thursday, April 16.
White enlisted into the Navy in 1995 as an aviation warfare systems operator. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2002 and obtained his commissioning in the Navy as an ensign, and was designated as a naval flight officer in June 2003.
“Today is really about the men and women of VP-5,” White said in a news release. “I am very proud and humbled by their success. Over the last year, they have excelled whenever called upon in any operational environment. The current pandemic threat is no different, VP-5 is and will remain focused on preparing for the next operational mission through dedicated teamwork and leadership.”
Originally from Los Angeles, Rumfelt enlisted in the Navy in 1995 as an aviation electronics technician. Four years later, Rumfelt was one of 50 sailors selected for the Seaman-to-Admiral commissioning program. He graduated from the University of San Diego in 2003. He obtained his commissioning as an ensign and designated a naval aviator in November 2004.
“I am excited to see Cmdr. Rumfelt take over as CO, he is ready to lead the Mad Foxes during this dynamic time with the correct focus on our sailors and our missions,” White said.
In June 2019, Rumfelt reported to VP-5 and assumed the duties of executive officer.
“It is an incredible honor to be following Cmdr. White as commanding officer of VP-5,” Rumfelt said. “Our shared values, vision, and commitment to the mission, as well as our commitment to the women and men of VP-5 makes for a seamless transition. Cmdr. White’s leadership, and overall talent of the Mad Foxes, ensures that we are prepared to answer the call for any mission, anywhere in the world.”
VP-5 reports directly to the Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11, which is headquartered aboard NAS Jacksonville. The Mad Foxes are part of the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force, one of the oldest and most storied branches of naval aviation.
VP-5 compises more than 280 men and women who fly the Navy’s premier maritime patrol aircraft, the P-8A Poseidon. The Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force is the primary provider of long-range airborne anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance forces.
