A Ligonier native and libations entrepreneur envisions a new three-fold business bringing more jobs, diverse culinary offerings, and a wide selection of Pennsylvania-based wines, spirits and craft beers back to his hometown.
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend approval of Christian Simmons’ conditional use permit application for a combination restaurant, bottle shop and outdoor biergarten at the Thistledown at Seger House bed and breakfast at 221 West Main St.
Simmons also seeks to retain the lodging component in the historic 1915 building as part of an overall public house-type establishment where guests can eat, drink and spend the night.
“So the marketing power of being able to market the bed and breakfast, have people be able to stay and be able to be comfortable and be able to take advantage of the local offerings all in one fell swoop, right here in Ligonier, is the business plan,” Simmons said.
His vision includes a Pennsylvania Libations retail shop featuring wines, spirits and craft beers made exclusively in the commonwealth, along with fresh produce from local farms sold on consignment.
Simmons also plans to operate a satellite location for his newly established Sweet Rust Distillery in Pittsburgh, which would offer a cocktail bar and tapas menu. The name was inspired by his son’s disposition and hair color.
His other new venture, Bonafide Beer Co., would anchor the outdoor beer garden where patrons could dine and enjoy live music on the lawn.
The proposed businesses would expand upon the most recent use of Thistledown’s first floor, which formerly housed Myriam’s Table restaurant and Bee Kind Winery.
“It’s a business model that works already in Pittsburgh and I love Ligonier. And my son lives here,” Simmons told the Bulletin after the meeting.
Borough Solicitor George Welty briefly summarized zoning ordinance requirements for a tavern or bar, which is a conditional use in the C-2 general commercial district. Sweet Rust would be the entity issued the conditional use permit, according to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Karl Horman.
The venue must be located in accordance with the rules of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), and its operating hours and activities appropriately scheduled to protect the existing neighborhood from noise and disturbances. Its owners and operators are responsible for patron conduct and safety. Dumpsters must also be located in the rear yard and screened.
Simmons said that no alcohol could be consumed on site after midnight, per the PLCB, so closing time would be around 10:30 or 11 p.m.
No brewing or distilling operations would be conducted on site. No construction would be planned for the historic building either, which went through extensive renovations during its last transition from medical use to boutique hotel.
Originally built in 1915 for local coal and lumber magnate John Seger, the mansion was later repurposed as a hospital under the Sisters of Charity, who then sold it to Helen Newlin McGinnis in the 1940s. The McGinnis Hospital was eventually absorbed by Excela Health and operated as a surgical center until Adam and Michelle Gardner purchased it in 2013 and opened Thistledown at Seger House. The couple put the property on the market in 2020.
The planning commission had a couple brief questions for Simmons before unanimously recommending the plan to council.
“I just think this is a great use of the space and looking forward to seeing it come to Ligonier,” councilman Nate Sylvester said, who now serves as council’s representative on the planning commission and attended the meeting remotely via Zoom.
Conditional use applications must be presented at a public hearing before council can vote on whether to approve them. Welty said a public hearing for Simmons’ plan could be advertised in time for council’s April 14 meeting.
Since parting from his first venture as co-founder of Four Seasons Brewing Co. in Latrobe, Simmons has spent the past five years growing his Pennsylvania Libations brand of managing and operating retail shops and restaurants specializing in Pennsylvania-based beer, wine and spirits. His enterprises include locations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, including Pennsylvania’s first privately owned state liquor store in the Strip District.
Although currently living in Pittsburgh, Simmons said he wanted to come back and be a part of the town where he grew up and where his son currently lives.
“I’ve wanted to bring something to Ligonier for a long time. This is a really good prospect and we’re hoping that it all works out,” he said.
In other business, the commission also unanimously recommended another potential edit to Ligonier Borough’s zoning ordinance clarifying that all fences in non-residential zoning districts must be constructed with the finished side of the fence facing adjacent properties and public rights of way, as already required in residential zoning districts.
This addition would be part of several changes related to fences, swimming pools and service structures that are rolled into a proposed ordinance amending the zoning ordinance.
The initial set of revisions included removing a reference to commercial districts from a section on fence regulations for accessory buildings and structures, thus allowing a 10-foot maximum fence height for rear and side yards in the industrial district only. Other changes would adjust the borough’s swimming pool regulations to follow Pennsylvania’s Uniform Construction Code and remove references to service structures like dumpsters, air conditioning units, and propane tanks from screening and landscaping requirements.
Council tabled the potential amendments in February after borough resident and West Main Street business owner Carmen Quartararo raised issues over her unsuccessful applications for a privacy fence and her disagreement with the fence height and service structure changes. Council then sent the ordinance back to the planning commission this month for the additional language.
Quartararo likewise addressed the planning commission with her concerns, but chairwoman Peggy Shepler advised her that the matter now lies with council, not the planning commission.
Planning commission member Peter Fitzner also joined Shepler and Sylvester at Tuesday’s meeting. Vice chairman Jeff Markle was absent. The commission also has a vacant seat.
