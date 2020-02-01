Ligonier native RK Smithley flew to New South Wales a couple of weeks ago, the fifth time that he’s gone to Australia to fight bushfires from the air.
The day after three Americans perished when their Tanker 134 from another company crashed on Jan. 23, other crews were told that they didn’t have to report to work.
“But we said that we were going to work to remember 134,” he told the Bulletin in a phone interview from Australia. “And that’s what we did. That takes your mind off what happened because you focus on doing the job, not sitting around thinking about what happened.”
Smithley, who lived in Ligonier until 1996, has been flying for 10 Tanker Air Carrier based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the past six years. Before that, he flew passengers, cargo and military contracts for World Air Lines that went out of business in 2014.
“I decided to give this a shot,” he said about aerial firefighting. “I really enjoy it because it’s full circle for me. I used to be a firefighter for the Ligonier and Darlington volunteer fire departments, stations 43 and 42, and I have those companies’ stickers on the wall of the plane. They ride with us every flight. I used to fight fires from on the ground, and now I fight them from the air.”
The bushfires in Australia have raged for months in a dry summer with soaring temperatures. Millions of acres have burned, homes are gone, lives have been lost and an estimated billion animals have perished. The fires keep popping up all over the country, and when one is contained, another starts burning.
“These fires are different, this year in particular, because there’s really a lot of arson,” Smithley said. “We are operating south of Canberra, and every time we go to a fire, we see another. They are popping up all over. And there’s no lightning, so we are assuming that there are arsons, and they have been prosecuting some arsonists. There’s a lot of misinformation out there. If it was all dry lightning, we would see the lightning going down to these fires. It’s a combination of both. I know that because I’m working here, and they are not all dry lightning fires.”
The company has four DC-10 commercial aircraft that were modified for aerial firefighting. The Americans call their planes tankers and the Australians refer to them as bombers.
Tanks mounted beneath the planes hold 9,400 gallons of whatever is being used to fight a particular fire. It can be a fire retardant, a gel or water. Methods include building a wall around a fire to help the ground firefighters — the volunteers with the Rural Fire Service — to contain the fires.
“We almost never drop water in the United States except in training flights, but we drop water here,” Smithley said. “In the United States, we generally build ground walls with walls of retardant.”
His crew includes a second-in-command and a flight engineer. They carry enough fuel for a two-and-a-half-hour run and generally fly at an altitude of 250 to 400 feet above the fire when they’re dropping from the tanks. The area that Smithley and his crew are covering now has mountainous terrain like the American west.
“There are a lot of eucalyptus trees, and those things really burn with the oil in them,” he said. “Once it catches fire, it goes.”
The crew can feel the heat as they fly over. They can see and smell the smoke and the ashes that are drifting through the air.
“The smoke is tough for visibility and you have to be able to see,” Smithley said. “When you come up to a big active flame in front of you, you can acutally feel a wave of heat. You feel it and smell it and you see the ashes and stuff in the area. It’s very dynamic.”
People ask him about the danger.
“It’s not dangerous and I’m not a hero,” he said. “I’m doing my job like these guys are. The danger is for the guys on the ground. We have an airplane with three on the crew. That’s six eyes looking at everything and if any of the three of us is not comfortable with what they want us to do, we go out with Plan B. Yes, flying an airplane is inherently dangerous but we maintain safety margins. If we’re not comfortable, we climb out and do something else.”
But something happened that day to Coulson Aviation’s Tanker 134. It was windy, so it might have been turbulence. It could have been a number of other things, too, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Smithley and his crew sat next to the Coulson crew at breakfast that morning.
“Everyone knows everyone,” he said. “We’re all there for the common good. You sit across from these guys you know, and the next day, they aren’t there. They’re gone. It’s difficult.”
Smithley is the son of Ina Mae and Bob Smithley of Ligonier and father of NASCAR race driver Garrett Smithley.
