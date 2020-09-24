Fighting wildfires from the air is a well-orchestrated operation.
The incident commander on the ground communicates by radio with the air attack crew, who tells the lead plane where to go. That crew leads the tanker planes to where they’re going to drop fire retardant and advises them about altitude, visibility, what’s below on the ground, wind drift and whatever they need to know before they drop thousands of gallons of retardant to halt the spread of the fire.
That’s where Ligonier native R.K. Smithley comes in. As captain of a DC-10 air tanker, it’s his job to lay the red-stained fire retardant in the right place to build a ground wall. And that’s not always easy when there’s wind to consider.
“We always talk about the effects of the wind based on where we want stuff to land on the drop,” he said. “If it’s a head wind, we drop light. Sometimes it’s a challenge when you have a cross wind that will blow it over houses. The wind has recently been pretty light, which in a way is good because it’s not driving the fire. But it’s bad because it’s not moving the smoke, so we tend to get smoked out when we’re not able to see the ground. It’s kind of a double-edge sword.”
Smithley, who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, is a pilot for 10 Tanker Air Carrier, LLC, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the past week, the company has had crews fighting wildfires on the West Coast. He’s been mainly in southern California, flying out of the airport in San Bernardino, and has also been in central California.
“Today is the clearest day we had since we got here,” he said on Thursday in a phone interview on his day off. “Most days the visibility is two miles. It looks like fog but it’s smoke both here and in Santa Maria. We have to have permission to fly instrument approach, and I’ve done more of that this week than I’ve done in years. This is the first day that we can see the mountains.”
He has been working the El Dorado fire up towards Big Bear Lake, the Bobcat fire northwest of Pomona, and they made a drop to encircle the Mount Wilson Observatory.
Smithley lived in Ligonier until 1969. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Ligonier and Darlington volunteer fire departments, stations 43 and 42. He has their stickers on the interior walls of all four tanker planes that the company flies. He has been an aerial firefighter for six years, and before that, he flew passengers, cargo and military contracts for an airline that went out of business.
The company that he works for has a contract with the United States Forest Service. One of its four planes is under contract with Cal Fire, the wildland firefighting agency in California.
“People say that we are doing dangerous work, but it’s as dangerous as you make it and we choose to not make it dangerous,” Smithley said. “We have three members. The captain is going to focus on where to drop, the right seater has his head on swivel looking for the terrain, helicopters, high tension lines. He’s looking everywhere. The flight engineer is looking out of both sides of the airplane. So you have three sets of eyes, which is like triple redundancy. A lot can go wrong, and if it does, any of the three guys can call ‘go-around’ and that calls it off.”
He’s now alternating seats with a pilot who’s training for aerial firefighting. The new crew member will be in the captain’s seat on the left and does the drop, and Smithley observes what he’s doing. They swap seats daily and then the other pilot can watch what Smithley does.
The planes are former passenger airliners that were converted to firefighting aircraft. The interiors are stripped out and the tanks that can hold more than 9,000 gallons of fire retardant are attached to the bellies of the planes. In the United States, the planes spread a red-dyed retardant, but they can drop water on fires in Australia.
The planes fly in at about 170 mph at an altitude of about 200 to 350 feet above flames that are sometimes shooting 100 feet high. Meanwhile, the pilots might be maneuvering around mountains that are over 9,000 feet high.
There are several companies working multiple fires in California, Oregon and Washington.
“Yesterday we had four big tankers orbiting just west of Pomona, basically a holding pattern waiting to come in and drop,” Smithley said. “We followed a tanker in and flew around on their tail to watch what they were they doing, so we could tag the end of his drop and extend it. We were following a tanker that’s following a lead plane, and we’re right behind watching his drop, and we followed around and grabbed on the end of his line and followed it. It was neat to follow four big tankers in a circle and coordinate a drop on a fire.”
The fires have names, or at least numbers or letters. The Bobcat fire is burning 80 square miles.
“That’s about the size of Ligonier Township,” he said. “That’s kind of mind boggling. Some of those big fires up north, the Dolan Fire, is about 250,000 acres, and that’s difficult to comprehend. It’s like flying from Ligonier to Pittsburgh to cross it. It’s crazy.”
Some fires are started by dry lightning. Others are manmade — for instance, unintentionally from campfires, or some fluke like a vehicle dragging a piece of metal that sparks on the road. They can be arson, too.
“They arrested someone around Portland, Oregon, who started a fire and they released him and he started six more fires the same day,” Smithley said. “It’s a little tough for us to take when we hear something like that.”
The El Dorado fire was started by fireworks shot off during a gender-reveal party.
“Are those people stupid?” he said. “You don’t shoot fireworks into the mountains. The next thing you know, you have 20,000 acres on fire.”
The fires displace people and animals, and they also kill people and animals. Sometimes people don’t get out in time, or their escape routes are blocked. Houses and cabins go up in flames, and whole towns have been destroyed.
“There’s so much destruction going on, and it’s gratifying to be able to slow that down and stop it,” Smithley said. “It’s a tough job, but we didn’t sign up for an easy job. It’s good to be out here helping, it’s good to help the cause.”
Smithley is the son of Ina Mae and Robert Smithley of Ligonier and father of NASCAR race car driver Garrett Smithley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.